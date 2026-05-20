Give your living room an instant boho-inspired makeover with these 16 homeware buys – they nail the effortless laid-back vibe
The secret to this look lies in the details
Eclectic, care-free and full of character, it's no wonder that boho-inspired rooms will always be on trend. This home decor style exploded in the 1960s and 70s and is back with a more refined neutral colour palette and lashings of texture in 2026.
Boho living room ideas rely heavily on adding the right accessories to a relatively neutral backdrop, so are ideal if you live in a rental property or want to zhush up your space without a full reno project. Whether you have a grey sofa or white walls, a berber rug, some IKAT pattern cushions and a mango wood side table will transform a room into a dreamy boho space.
The best part is that this season, the high street is full of gorgeous bohemian-spirited homeware. At John Lewis, rustic home decor was a key theme for Spring/Summer 2026, centred around natural materials and rich neutral colours, while Next leant into gorgeous textures in a neutral colour palette with its new N.Premium range. Here are the best pieces that will help you nail the 5 things every boho living room should have in 2026.
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Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.