Give your living room an instant boho-inspired makeover with these 16 homeware buys – they nail the effortless laid-back vibe

Eclectic, care-free and full of character, it's no wonder that boho-inspired rooms will always be on trend. This home decor style exploded in the 1960s and 70s and is back with a more refined neutral colour palette and lashings of texture in 2026.

Boho living room ideas rely heavily on adding the right accessories to a relatively neutral backdrop, so are ideal if you live in a rental property or want to zhush up your space without a full reno project. Whether you have a grey sofa or white walls, a berber rug, some IKAT pattern cushions and a mango wood side table will transform a room into a dreamy boho space.

The best part is that this season, the high street is full of gorgeous bohemian-spirited homeware. At John Lewis, rustic home decor was a key theme for Spring/Summer 2026, centred around natural materials and rich neutral colours, while Next leant into gorgeous textures in a neutral colour palette with its new N.Premium range. Here are the best pieces that will help you nail the 5 things every boho living room should have in 2026.

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