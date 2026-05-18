5 things every boho-style living room needs – the secret ingredients that will curate the perfect relaxed lounge

Perhaps more than any room in the home, the living room is the space where we really want to express our individual style and personality. And for a decor that is packed full of style, personality and flair, you’d be hard-pushed to beat a boho living room scheme.

Derived from the word ‘bohemian’ (meaning an unconventional, artistic and free-spirited person), boho living room ideas are a true reflection of that definition, with an eclectic, care-free and colourful vibe that feels warm, characterful and easy-to-live-with (as well as being low-effort to put together).

There are no hard-and-fast rules when it comes to creating a boho style living room scheme, it’s more about going with the heart and what 'feels’ right than following a strict agenda. But there are some key components that are must-haves in any boho scheme, so include these in your living room, and you’ll have it nailed.

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1. Pattern mix

Relaxed, eclectic and free-spirited, boho style is defined by its ‘no rules' approach. Mix patterns and textures, combining colourful ikats, two-tone weaves, vibrant embroidery, crochet and macramé for a multi-layered look. Give living rooms an anchor point with a woven rug at the centre, tactile cushions and throws draped on sofas and armchairs, and tapestries hung on the wall.

Ikat velvet floor cushion, £44.99, rucomfy (Image credit: RUComfy)

2. Natural Materials

Incorporating natural elements into a boho scheme is a must. Choose upholstery and soft furnishings in washed linen and cotton, slubby wool and bouclé that feel good to touch and comfy to rest against. Combine textures and materials to add visual contrast, from smooth wood, stone and marble to more tactile rattan.

3. Layered lighting

Plenty of natural light during the daytime will enhance your room's soft decor and chilled-out vibe. At night, use understated ambient living room lighting ideas to make the space feel cosy; place wall lights, lanterns and lamps at different levels to create pockets of light around the room rather than illuminating the whole space at once.

4. Comfy seating

Comfort is key in a laid back living room scheme like this, so choose generously-sized, curvy sofas and chairs with deep seats and chunky arms that you can really sit back and relax on. Double up with sturdy side tables and foot stools that can be used to perch on or rest a tray.

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5. Eclectic picks

The decorative details pull a boho scheme together, whether they're exotic artwork, vintage treasures or trinkets picked up on travels. Display favourite things on shelves, surfaces, along a mantel or on the wall, keeping to a curated collection rather than overfilling the space.

6. Calm background

Colour, pattern and texture are at the heart of this look, but the calming, neutral backdrop allows these bolder elements to shine. Warm-toned neutrals such as cream, sand or taupe are the perfect neutral living room ideas to keep things light and are the perfect foil for earthier olives, ochres, russets and browns.

These are all the ingredients you'll need to create the ideal laid back living space with eclectic charm.