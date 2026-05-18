The Chelsea Flower Show 2026 is currently underway, providing oodles of aspirational garden inspo and ideas, but the main thing we’ve noticed this year? Nothing is neat!

As well as setting the garden trends for the year, the Chelsea Flower Show is a wonderful excuse for the rich and famous to don their gladrags, whilst ‘oohing’ and ‘ahhing’ over perfectly polished garden displays. However, this year, while the show gardens still look incredible, they are anything but polished; they're celebrating naturalistic planting, a wild, overgrown aesthetic, and some of them are even embracing weeds.

This year, Chelsea is demonstrating that you don't need neat border ideas for a show-stopping garden. Instead, they’re making a case for taking a walk on the wild side with gloriously low-maintenance gardens that look effortlessly gorgeous. And honestly, we’re here for it!

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(Image credit: Future / Heather Young)

‘Wild, naturalistic planting is a huge theme at this year’s Show. Weeds, particularly nettles, are involved rather than excluded from a few of the gardens, and there are some really pretty flowering varieties like buttercups, too,’ says Ideal Home’s Gardens Editor, Sophie King .

It’s perhaps unsurprising that low-maintenance, wild gardens are coming into trend - it is the month of No Mow May , after all. Supporting a healthy, thriving wildlife garden and ecosystem, there are plenty of benefits to leaving your garden a little wild. But, for many gardeners, a messy garden can look off-putting.

What the Chelsea Flower Show is showcasing this year is that you can achieve wildlife-friendly, low-maintenance gardens that look beautiful, too. Here are the three main ways we’ve spotted this trend being embraced at The Chelsea Flower Show 2026.

1. Celebrate weeds

Yep, you’re hearing me right. Weeds are everywhere at Chelsea this year. There’s even a dedicated garden championing many plants we'd deem weeds: The Campaign to Protect Rural England Garden: On the Edge . This garden, designed by Sarah Eberle features naturalistic planting that celebrates native UK plants and focuses on overlooked countryside at the edges of our towns and cities.

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The Campaign to Protect Rural England Garden's 'On the Edge' garden features a mix of different weeds. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Sophie King)

‘We've got dandelions in here. We've got milk thistle, and we've got nettles,’ says Sarah. ‘You know there are over 40 species of invertebrates that are supported by nettles. The milk thistle gives early bird food, particularly finches, and the dandelions give early food for pollinators. And so, you know, they're all really important.’

Sarah explains that you don’t have to dedicate your whole garden to weeds. It can be as simple as leaving a little patch to help wildlife thrive. And she also points out that so-called weeds can be pretty, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sophie King)

‘There are things like cow parsley. It’s lovely and romantic,’ she says. ‘It's fairly short-lived, but you know - so what - you just cut it down, and it'll appear again as it self-seeds around. If you don't want it to, you can cut it down before it does.

‘Nature's natives are, you know, lovely. And it's not what you've got, it's how you use it really.’

2. Low-maintenance grasses

‘The Gardens are brimming with ornamental grasses this year. They're a brilliant way to add texture to borders and containers, and they’ll often keep their structures over the winter for year-round interest,’ Sophie tells me.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sophie King)

Ornamental grasses are some of the best low-maintenance plants for a chic garden . Opt for varieties such as Stipa Pony Tails Ornamental Grass (£11.99, B&Q) or Muhlenbergia capillaris (£9.99, Crocus) , which has pretty pink plumes. At Chelsea, Sophie has spotted loads of Melica altissima 'Atropurpurea' grasses, which can be picked up for £2.75 at Plant World Seeds .

Not only are ornamental grasses often low-maintenance, but they are great for wildlife, too, providing food, shelter and nesting materials.

3. Fill any patches with groundcover

‘Sparse borders are a rare sight at this year’s Show. Ground cover plants are big, and I’ve spotted one of my favourites, Alchemilla mollis , a few times already. They're a great way to suppress weeds, and they look really pretty, too,’ says Sophie.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sophie King)

If you’re less keen on the idea of weeds in the garden, the best ground cover plants can be used to suppress weeds . These low-growing plants are excellent for keeping your garden from looking sparse and patchy, as well as supporting insects and other garden wildlife. Opting for flowing varieties like Aubrieta 'Purple Cascade' (£2.96, Thompson & Morgan) and Creeping Phlox (£9.99, Thompson & Morgan) means you can fill your garden with stunning colour, too.

Lazy gardeners should rejoice at the news of an ‘unpolished’ Chelsea Flower Show. Embrace weeds and low-maintenance plants, and your garden wildlife will thank you - and you can trust, it will still look great, too.