5 things that people with a dust-free home always do – game-changing tools and techniques to help you spend less time cleaning

If you feel like you’re constantly dusting but your house still seems dusty, you’re not alone. And this can be pretty disheartening, especially when you visit a friend or family’s house, and there’s not a speck of dust in sight. So, what’s their secret?

Well, the reality is that getting rid of dust isn’t difficult, but there is a knack to it. That’s because we’re constantly fighting a losing battle against dust, and many people end up dusting more as a result. But while this may seem like the most obvious solution, it’s not the most effective.

That’s why I’ve asked my cleanest friends, family and colleagues for their tips on keeping a dust-free home, and they all have the same thing in common: they use tools and techniques that help them work smarter and not harder to get rid of dust. This is what they do.

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1. Use the right dusting tool

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

I should start by saying that it’s impossible to have a completely dust-free home. After all, something as simple as cracking a window or even leaving the house to go to work can add more dust into the mix. But with the right dusting tool, you can remove that dust in no time.

However, it might surprise you to learn that the right dusting tool isn’t a regular duster. That’s because these dry microfibre clothes often push the dust around, only for it to relocate elsewhere. To capture the particles properly, you’ll need to add some moisture to the mix, and this is called damp dusting.

And while you can simply moisten your microfibre and dust that way, a specific damp-dusting tool like this Scrub Daddy Damp Duster (£2.99 at Amazon) will work much better thanks to the ridges that trap dust particles. You can then rinse it off in the sink, and feel confident that you’ve removed the dust - and damp-dusting works for pollen-proofing, too.

Pack of 3 Ribbed Dusters £3 at Dunelm £3 for a pack of 3, these ribbed dusters are perfect for damp dusting. They're reusable and washable, which means you can rinse the dust down the sink. Scrub Daddy Damp Duster Towel £4 at Amazon If you prefer using cloths, this damp dusting towel will suit you better. It's made from a soft foam that will trap and capture the dust, instead of wiping it around. Flash Duster Dust Magnet Starter Kit £10.75 at Amazon While it may not be a damp duster, I can vouch for the effectiveness of this Flash Magnet set. It really does attract dust like a magnet, and this set comes with 13 refills.

2. Leave shoes at the door

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Are you a shoes-on or shoes-off household? If you want to follow in the footsteps of people who have a dust-free home, you should always aim to be the latter. After all, shoes are capable of bringing oodles of invisible dust, dirt, pollen, and bacteria particles into your home.

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Thankfully, there are a variety of shoe storage ideas you can utilise to ensure you and your guests don’t track these nasties into the house, and the key is to place them as close to the front door as possible so you can get your shoes off immediately. If you have a small or narrow hallway, opting for a space-saving option like this Narrow 3 Tier Shoe Storage Cabinet (£110 at Argos) can work wonders.

For extra dust protection, it’s also worth doubling up on your doormats so that you have one outside the front door - and another outside the front door. This will help to remove the particles from your shoes before they make their way into your home, especially if you opt for a hard-wearing coir doormat.