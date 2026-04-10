There's no surer sign of spring's arrival than the switch from hot coffee to iced – and now we've finally come to the moment for cold brew and perfectly crisp iced cappuccinos.

And the best part of all of this, of course, is getting to switch over your coffee station to incorporate all things cold coffee, from ice cube trays to delicate glasses with the perfect sipping straw.

One of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines with an iced function, like Sage's Barista Touch with Cold Extraction (which we've reviewed), is obviously a handy thing to have as temperatures rise but small fixes can go a long way to improve your existing set up too.

So, why not mark the arrival of sunnier days with a new tumbler or set of stirrers? I've rounded up all my favourite iced coffee season picks below.

Of course, plenty of these picks can double up as new additions to your home bar or picnic set-up for this summer too. If only I had a gorgeous built-in bantry, I'd have it stocked up in an instant!

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