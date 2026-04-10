Forget queuing at Blank Street this summer – these at-home iced coffee essentials will help you get the same results in your own kitchen
Mine's an iced cappuccino
There's no surer sign of spring's arrival than the switch from hot coffee to iced – and now we've finally come to the moment for cold brew and perfectly crisp iced cappuccinos.
And the best part of all of this, of course, is getting to switch over your coffee station to incorporate all things cold coffee, from ice cube trays to delicate glasses with the perfect sipping straw.
One of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines with an iced function, like Sage's Barista Touch with Cold Extraction (which we've reviewed), is obviously a handy thing to have as temperatures rise but small fixes can go a long way to improve your existing set up too.
So, why not mark the arrival of sunnier days with a new tumbler or set of stirrers? I've rounded up all my favourite iced coffee season picks below.
Of course, plenty of these picks can double up as new additions to your home bar or picnic set-up for this summer too. If only I had a gorgeous built-in bantry, I'd have it stocked up in an instant!
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Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen.
Molly also has the lucky job of testing coffee machines, from pricey bean-to-cup models to low-faff pod machines, to serve those looking to hone their barista skills at home. She oversees an expert panel of coffee machine reviewers too, to cover every coffee niche.