I’m a Room Decor Editor who won’t settle for average Christmas crackers – I found the best 20 both inside and out
No one should settle when there are plenty of pretty, fun and stylish crackers to choose from
Who says you need to settle for average supermarket Christmas crackers?! Not me, that’s for sure! I understand that there’s a nostalgic element to the cheaper but traditional crackers reminiscent of childhood, while others don’t want their Christmas decor budget to go towards their crackers. But if you’d like to elevate your Christmas table with something a little more special then you’ve come to the right place as I’ve found the best Christmas crackers of 2026.
As Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor, I always try to find the most aesthetically pleasing and joy-inducing version of even the most utilitarian tools and home accessories. But since Christmas crackers are a common Christmas table decoration idea, I’m often shocked at how visually unappealing many of them look. And don’t get me started on their contents!
That’s why I’ve done the legwork to find Christmas crackers that are better than most so that you don’t have to. Whether you’d prefer to find something better than a pair of tweezers on the inside or a pretty and unique exterior, or both like the Heal’s marble Christmas crackers filled with luxury leather gifts, there’s something for every Christmas colour scheme and every budget on this shortlist.
Luxury Christmas crackers
Christmas crackers with alternative contents
Pretty Christmas crackers that won’t break the bank
Reusable and DIY Christmas crackers
Which one of these Christmas decor ideas is your favourite? I’m absolutely obsessed with the adorable Meri Meri woodland creature crackers at the moment, especially since they’re on sale.
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.