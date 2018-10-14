From traditional golds and reds to contemporary purples and blues, there's a Christmas colour scheme to suit every style and taste

With just weeks left and sleigh bells fast approaching, it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to decorate your home this Christmas. Will you go with one of the more traditional Christmas colour schemes, with silver, gold, red and green? Or will you choose a more modern look incorporating bright and unusual colours?

You can embrace the colour scheme in its entirety, or choose subtle decorations and accents. Have a look through these Christmas colour schemes and see what catches your eye. You never know, you might just surprise yourself!

1. Go for gold

Don’t be afraid of a little bling! From soft, aged tones to brassy and rich bronze shades, gold adds warmth and elegance. It’s a no-brainer at Christmas, but gold can be used as an accent colour all year round to lift and finish a simple room scheme. If your room is neutral, a gold-finish lamp or metal-frame side table will add polish without introducing a colour contrast.

2. Emblazon your home with blue

A diverse colour that adds warmth and richness to the home, blue is fast adopting a place in our Christmas festivities. From midnight skies to icy aquamarine, this pigment is surprisingly festive when styled well, and goes beautifully with traditional Christmas golds and silvers. Compliment a navy wall with baubles in varying shades of blue.

3. Mimic the snow with wintery white

Many have long been scared to use such an unforgiving colour in their Christmas scheme, however its sparseness provides a striking look. More really is more with white so stack it up high and experiment with different textures and materials. Try this look in the dining room where white tablecloths and china are a great start.

4. Add decadence with gold and black

Enchanting, alluring, seductive, gold is a bold colour with an even bolder personality. If you are feeling daring smother your walls in a rich, gold patterned wallpaper before covering the fireplace and tree with gold decorations. Complete the look with bewitching accents throughout the room.

5. Add monochrome to your home

Black and white is an extremely fashionable Christmas concept, and styled well it can be very warming and festive. Try adding discreet twinkling fairy lights to add some sparkle to the dark room and position beneath modern, metal wreath wall fixtures. Finally, full bushy trees are a thing of the past for the fashion pack so go for a sparse tree adding softer, wooded tones to the room.

6. Try dusky pinks

With the growing popularity of the pink poinsettia, this pigment is quickly gaining its place on the Christmas palette. As a softer alternative to red and a warmer one to white, this shade covers an enormous spectrum, so homeowners are sure to find a tone they love. Compliment a grey and pink living room with shimmering pink baubles and wrapping paper, or add a rich, velvety arm chair if you dare.

7. Shimmer with shiny silver

Associated with dazzle, silver must make it into your home this Christmas. The cold but glitzy colour creates a look that mimics an uber stylish winter wonderland. Create a bold centrepiece in the form of a shiny mirror and accentuate the shade by dotting silver candles and pots throughout the room. Finish the room off with a shimmering cushion and sparkly baubles.

8. Go traditional with red and green

The colour of Father Christmas’ jacket, winter berries and Rudolph’s nose, nothing says Christmas like a splash of red, especially when partnered with lush green foliage. Go ultra traditional this year with rosy red candles, tree decorations, blankets and wrapping paper. Hang a garland made with real pine and dotted with red berries for a fully festive feeling.

9. Play with a purple palette

This rich wintery colour is warm and glam. Traditionally associated with magic and mystery, we couldn’t think of a better colour to incorporate into the home at this special time of year. Another great alternative to traditional red and its deep hue looks great combined with bright pinks on the Christmas tree and on your dining table.

Will you be using any of these Christmas colour schemes?