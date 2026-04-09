Create your own café at home with this shortlist of bistro-inspired kitchen bar stools – approved by a kitchen editor
It's the fastest way to spruce up your kitchen seating
Café-inspired kitchens remain a huge trend in 2026, and we don't see it going anywhere fast. Starting your weekend with a trip to your favourite café or ending a weekday with a trip to your local bistro is fun, but it's even better when you can curate that feeling in your own home with your own cafe kitchen.
One thing that many of these establishments have in common is a bar stool that embodies the bistro look. Whether it's a French-inspired bleached wood style or a colourful rattan style like these stools from Rockett St George, bar stools are a fabulous option for adding character to your kitchen.
A kitchen island is often the star of the show, so why not take it one step further with the perfect bar stools that complete the look? This round-up of 12 café-inspired bar stools will add an inviting, restaurant atmosphere to your kitchen with minimal effort - and provide the perfect place to perch with a coffee.
Whether you use your kitchen island seating for casual dining, homework club or hosting cocktail night, comfy and characterful bar stools will encourage guests to linger and look good when they're not in use.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).