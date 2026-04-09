Café-inspired kitchens remain a huge trend in 2026, and we don't see it going anywhere fast. Starting your weekend with a trip to your favourite café or ending a weekday with a trip to your local bistro is fun, but it's even better when you can curate that feeling in your own home with your own cafe kitchen.

One thing that many of these establishments have in common is a bar stool that embodies the bistro look. Whether it's a French-inspired bleached wood style or a colourful rattan style like these stools from Rockett St George, bar stools are a fabulous option for adding character to your kitchen.

A kitchen island is often the star of the show, so why not take it one step further with the perfect bar stools that complete the look? This round-up of 12 café-inspired bar stools will add an inviting, restaurant atmosphere to your kitchen with minimal effort - and provide the perfect place to perch with a coffee.

Whether you use your kitchen island seating for casual dining, homework club or hosting cocktail night, comfy and characterful bar stools will encourage guests to linger and look good when they're not in use.

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