I've hunted out 24 of the best kitchen picks from the Dunelm sale - from Joseph Joseph to The Edited Life, here's what I'm coveting

Is there anything better than a sale? I'm a self-confessed bargain hunter, but unfortunately, one that still has high standards with what I like to invest in for myself at home, which is why I was giddy to see that Dunelm's Summer Sale has started. And it's bigger than you'd believe.

While pouring through the pages of kitchenware in the Dunelm sale, I noticed that there were some seriously good finds hidden in there. I've been a fan of The Edited Life collection from Dunelm for a while now and while it's already well priced, the aesthetically pleasing range is even more affordable.

Some of my favourite brands are in there too, from Joseph Joseph's thoughtfully engineered kitchen gadgets to Kilner jars, which already feature on every shelf in my kitchen. I've narrowed it down to 24 of my favourite items that I think are worth adding to your basket, and will be sure to make a welcome addition to your kitchen ideas.

The Edited Life

The Edited Life is one of my favourite collections that Dunelm makes. The colour palette is soft and muted, so even the most practical pieces of kitchenware are aesthetically pleasing. I've never known a measuring jug to be quite so pretty, and despite being functional, these pieces would look just as good displayed on open shelving.

Joseph Joseph

Joseph Joseph makes some of my favourite gadgets that are built to fix all of the niggly problems in your kitchen. I always love finding Joseph Joseph on sale as they stick to similar styles, so you can gradually upgrade kitchenware over time when you find them reduced in price.

I've used many Joseph Joseph products over the years and always come back to their storage systems. The cupboard store organiser is a game-changer for making the most of every inch of space within a cupboard and I'd highly recommend investing while the Dunelm sale lasts.

Kilner

A sale is the perfect time to upgrade things like kitchen storage solutions - practical purchases that are a little bit more attractive when on sale. Kilner jars will last forever and reduce the amount of plastic in your home - I have my eye on the Sourdough Starter Kit so I can make fresh bread all summer long.