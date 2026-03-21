Storage has always been an issue in my bedroom. Yes, I probably own way too many bags and hair tools, but after stepping on another plug last weekend, I decided enough was enough - I needed more storage.

I'm a girl who likes stuff, but one who also inhabits a very small bedroom where the chest of drawers doubles up as a dressing table, and my singular wardrobe has to house my clothes and bags, so it's safe to say the room is bursting at the seams. No more furniture would fit in the room, so when I saw this faux linen ottoman from Dunelm for £35, I knew it was the bedroom storage idea I needed.

Dunelm Faux Linen Folkstone Stripe Rectangle Ottoman £32 at Dunelm

I've long dreamt of upholstering my own ottoman one day, but in the meantime, I wanted a stylish storage box that would easily sit at the end of my bed.

Article continues below

I was immediately wowed when I saw this Dunelm ottoman. A lot of affordable, pop-up storage boxes come in uninspiring colours and materials, whereas this new striped faux linen material is similar to what I would've chosen to upholster an ottoman myself.

You can expect to pay hundreds for an ottoman, so for just £35 I knew it was worth giving a go. It arrived flatpack, which made it really easy to bring inside, and upon opening, all I had to do was pop up the base, slot the bottom of the ottoman in and put the lid on.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Holly Cockburn)

For £35, I'm amazed by the quality. It sits a little lower than I would have liked and if my bed was accessible from both sides, I would invest in another ottoman to have them sit side by side.

Despite it being faux linen, I only realised this upon looking back at the product description as it feels thick and high-quality. The lid is padded and has a great weight to it, so it's sturdy and doesn't easily move around.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The ottoman is available in three different colourways - blue, terracotta and olive. I opted for blue to match the rest of the space which has a cottage-style scheme with lots of blue and cream block prints and wooden furniture.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Holly Cockburn)

I had my eye on a few different storage benches, going for upwards of £150, but they were all actually way too big for my space.

For smaller bedrooms this Dunelm ottoman is the perfect route to go down - you could double up two ottomans to span the width of a king size bed or opt for just one if you need it to tuck neatly into a corner, like I did.

Shop more storage ottomans

DUSK Soho Rectangle Ottoman Storage - Sand Stripe £179 at Dusk.com If I had a slightly bigger budget I'd be investing in this ottoman from Dusk - I love the toggle and plush upholstered lid. daals Egerton Box-Pleat Storage Bench £259.99 at daals.co.uk Frills are so on trend and this would complete a traditional bedroom scheme, particularly if you have a frilled valance to match. Nkuku Sanja Upholstered Storage Bench £850 at nkuku For a slightly more rustic look, this cream upholstered bench from nkuku would look so high end.

Spring is the perfect season to start upgrading your interiors. Ahead of getting my wardrobe switched over to my spring and summer clothes, reorganising my belongings and levelling up storage has made the space so much easier to navigate.