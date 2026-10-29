'Tis the season to start admiring all of the best Christmas cookware, and if you like to get organised, begin planning the tablescape for the big day. While the high street has so much fun, trend-inspired Christmas crockery, I can't help but feel part of the magic has been diluted with all of the 'newness'.

To me, Christmas is all about tradition and family. As I've gotten older, the things I love the most are seeing the same old-school tree decorations, gravy jugs and placemats come back out year after year, which evokes the magical feeling of Christmas even as we age.

While I love adding in fun splashes of the latest trends to my kitchen decor, crockery is something that can be passed down through generations, so opting for heirloom pieces guarantees a style, and quality, that lasts a lifetime.

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These 4 brands instantly come to mind when thinking of those heritage names that our great grandparents would have invested in. Decorated with pretty winter floral motifs and more playful gingerbread man patterns, there is something for every taste and table.

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn is new to the UK, but it was established in the US in 1949. The 'Ralph Lauren' aesthetic has been huge for Christmas decor in the last few years, and Pottery Barn does it perfectly. The Americana-influenced crockery is destined to become family heirlooms, with storybook narratives that can be built upon over time.

Portmeirion

Portmeirion is one of Britain's heritage ceramic brands, created in Stoke-on-Trent but born in Portmeirion, a coastal village in North Wales. Their most popular Christmas collection, The Holly & The Ivy, was first designed in 1995 and remains a classic style.

Spode

Spode (available at John Lewis) was founded in Stoke-on-Trent in 1770 by Josiah Spode I, making it one of the UK's oldest crockery brands. Spode supplied royalty and estates for nearly two centuries, making it a way of adding a premium touch to your table at home.

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The iconic Christmas Tree motif debuted in 1938, and it looks remarkably modern today.

Emma Bridgewater

Emma Bridgewater is a brand that instantly evokes feelings of home, for me. The mugs are destined to be held while curled up in front of a fire, and the many Christmas designs make it easy to find a style that fits your taste.

While Emma Bridgewater doesn't have a single Christmas collection like some of the other brands, the motifs that are used throughout each collection means that the instantly recognisable pieces complement each other.

Ready to start getting into the festive swing? Our guide to the best artificial Christmas trees is the perfect place to start.