Forget centrepieces, Christmas cookware is the easiest way to make your festive dinner table more charming than ever – these are my 12 favourite picks
From charming baking dishes to essential cookware with a twist
If you're a lover of festive homeware but want to indulge in something that's built to last then Christmas cookware might be the way to go. Not only are they perfect for use during the biggest job of the day (the cooking!) but they're destined to be used year after year too.
As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor I have the fortunate job of reviewing the best cookware year-round so I know what I'm looking for when it comes to products that'll go the distance. And I love a little bit of whimsy thrown in the mix too, so I've been eagled eyed looking out for the Christmas versions bound to spark joy once December comes around.
Even if you think it's far too early to think of December yet, these cookware pieces are worth a peek as you start envisioning your table setting for the 25th. Here's all of my favourite picks for making cooking and serving on the day a more festive affair!
Of course, there are classic names that will always serve you well when it comes to cookware – my trusty Le Creuset casserole dish has been in constant use already this autumn. But if you're looking for a standout budget pick, the Salter Chester Casserole Set was well-loved by our expert reviewer Helen McCue.
Hopefully these Christmassy cookware buys have you feeling in the festive spirit as you begin to plan out your feast for the day!
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Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen.
Molly also has the lucky job of testing coffee machines, from pricey bean-to-cup models to low-faff pod machines, to serve those looking to hone their barista skills at home. She oversees an expert panel of coffee machine reviewers too, to cover every coffee niche.