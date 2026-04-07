I've spotted so many amazing butter dishes on the high street right now that starting a collection of the best has never been more tempting! Seriously, if I had space in my home to display them I'd be diving in and making butter dishes my whole personality for the foreseeable future.



Maybe it started with the rise of butter yellow across fashion, beauty and interiors last year, but quirky butter dishes are definitely having a moment with google searches up over 100% when I checked this week. I even popped out to my local high street one lunchtime and can confirm that this isn't just a theory – they were all over the shelves.

If a full-blown collection isn't an option for me (and it isn't – where would I store them all?), I'm going to make do with adding one of these beauties to my breakfast set up. I already own a classic retro-style glass dish (like this one from John Lewis) which has plenty of nostalgic appeal, but I'm more than ready to swap it for something with a little bit more character!

Will you be spreading the love for butter dishes in your home?

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