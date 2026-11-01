Our kitchens do it all - from rushed weekday breakfast routines to low-lit weekend suppers, it's the workhorse of the home and as a result, functionality often precedes style.

This is for good reason, after all. Our cooking spaces have to stand up to the demands of everyday life, so practical surfaces and function-over-form appliances take the front seat. However, one of the biggest kitchen trends for 2027 suggest that this doesn't have to be the case.

For the last year, kitchen trends have been slowly creeping towards cosy, inviting schemes that truly encompass 'the heart of the home' feeling. And next year, this only develops, with the tactile materials, soft lighting and down-to-earth palettes of our living rooms providing the main source of inspiration for our kitchens.

'At its core, kitchen design in 2027 will be about creating spaces that are easier to live with. Homeowners want warmth, storage, flow, and flexibility. They want kitchens that look good, but they also want them to support the way they live every day,' explains Emily Newmarch, design consultant at Kitchens by Holloways.

From warm, earthy colour palettes (Emily predicts that 'Brown, terracotta, burgundy, berry tones, green and earthy shades are becoming more popular.') to rich, wooden accessories and plenty of soft furnishings, these 16 buys will inspire an inviting kitchen space that is ready for the winter months.

Looking to start thinking about a new kitchen for 2027? These are the 2026 kitchen colour trends that I predict will have longevity.

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