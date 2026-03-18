I keep spotting nesting coffee tables in the chicest living rooms this year – these are the 16 stylish versions that have caught my eye
Elevate your coffee table with this versatile style
This season, I've noticed nesting coffee tables are having a moment. Whether it's a smart way to add extra storage to a living room or to create a striking focal point with a semi-nested version, I've seen so many stylish versions popping up in the Spring/Summer homeware collections this year.
These new nesting coffee tables are nothing like the retro nesting side tables you might remember from your Nan's front room. They are anything but old-fashioned, with many featuring unique organic shapes and luxurious finishes. In fact, I'd go as far as to say they're one of this season's more practical breakout living room trends.
What's not to love about them? For the price of one coffee table, you get 2, sometimes even 3 or 4 mini tables that can be pulled out when guests are around, or they can be staggered together to create a theatrical tiered effect.
From mid-century inspired burl wood versions to velvet-covered nested ottomans, I've rounded up some of the best-looking versions on the high street right now.
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Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.