I keep spotting nesting coffee tables in the chicest living rooms this year – these are the 16 stylish versions that have caught my eye

This season, I've noticed nesting coffee tables are having a moment. Whether it's a smart way to add extra storage to a living room or to create a striking focal point with a semi-nested version, I've seen so many stylish versions popping up in the Spring/Summer homeware collections this year.

These new nesting coffee tables are nothing like the retro nesting side tables you might remember from your Nan's front room. They are anything but old-fashioned, with many featuring unique organic shapes and luxurious finishes. In fact, I'd go as far as to say they're one of this season's more practical breakout living room trends.

What's not to love about them? For the price of one coffee table, you get 2, sometimes even 3 or 4 mini tables that can be pulled out when guests are around, or they can be staggered together to create a theatrical tiered effect.

From mid-century inspired burl wood versions to velvet-covered nested ottomans, I've rounded up some of the best-looking versions on the high street right now.

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