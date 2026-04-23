Sorry, garden sheds, IKEA's sleek space-saving garden cabinet is a must-have for tiny gardens and will hold all your tools

IKEA has just dropped a slim, weatherproof cabinet, and it’s the perfect storage solution for tiny gardens.

I’d recommend adding the new KOLBJÖRN to your small garden shed ideas if you’re short on space this summer. Its slim size and neutral colourway mean it’s perfect for blending into the smallest outdoor spaces, from courtyard gardens to balconies. And, at £159, it is miles more affordable than a full-size garden shed, too.

If you’re using the spring months to get your garden in order, good storage is non-negotiable, and the KOLBJÖRN cabinet is the perfect option if space is at a premium in your outdoor space.

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IKEA KOLBJÖRN Cabinet - Beige Outdoor/indoor 90x161 Cm £159 at IKEA

This time of year, it can be beneficial to declutter your garden , and with this comes the opportunity to improve your garden’s storage capabilities.

Whether you are a seasoned gardener who needs space to store pots, tools and the best lawnmower, or a busy family who needs space to store summer games and toys, a garden shed is fantastic for keeping a garden tidy, and your items safely stored.

However, those of us not blessed with large outdoor spaces know that sheds can be bulky and take up a lot of space - this is where the KOLBJÖRN cabinet comes in handy. At 90x161 cm, this slim cabinet can be tucked in against a wall on a patio, balconies or even in a garage. It’s weatherproof, made from easy-to-clean powder-coated galvanised steel.

IKEA has also added ventilation holes to the bottom of the cabinet to help keep the air flowing and prevent your items from getting mouldy when stored outdoors or in a humid place. It also has adjustable feet for stability on uneven surfaces. However, I would recommend anchoring the cabinet, especially if you have children or pets. You can pick up furniture straps for just £9.99 at Amazon to prevent accidental falls.

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(Image credit: IKEA)

The outdoor cabinet looks a little like a wardrobe, with three large hooks inside as well as shelving. It’s a great place to store anything from outdoor cushions to garden tools and outdoor toys. It isn’t quite big enough for a lawnmower (maybe a robot lawnmower ), but it should fit most tools, including spades and rakes. However, if you have an excess of bulky items to store, a small, wide shed like the Keter Store It Out Midi 880L Garden Storage Box (£130 at Argos) might be more suitable for your garden.

So far, the cabinet only has two reviews, but they are mainly positive, with one point out that assembly can be a little tricky - so take care if you’re not a DIY pro.

‘Beautiful looking product. Take your time on the assembly! Instructions are not super clear, but fine if you're methodical. Concerned about how waterproof it actually is, but proof will be in the use of it,’ says one.

‘The instructions for assembly were not correct and were confusing. For an inexperienced assembler, it might be a difficult process. But once the cabinet is assembled, it is useful and sturdy,’ says the other.

Alternatively, I’ve tracked down a few more storage alternatives that are suitable for small gardens.

BIRCHTREE Birchtree 2.6x2.9ft Outdoor Garden Shed £99.99 at Amazon This compact metal shed maximised storage space without taking up loads of space in your garden. Keter Keter Store It Out Midi 880l Garden Storage Box -Beige/brown £130 at Argos This 880L capacity box has thousands of good reviews. It's water-proof and sturdy, perfect for storing waste bins, garden tools, funiture and toys. AIRWAVE AIRWAVE Wooden Garden £103 at Amazon This stylish, compact shed is ideal for smaller items. Think extra plant pots, watering cans, tools and paint pots.

Finding the right storage can be tricky if you have a small garden, but this space-saving solution from IKEA will really help keep it tidy.