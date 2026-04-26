Weeding is one of those jobs that never really feels done, like ever. Especially through the spring and summer months, when everything is growing at a pace, including things you don't want in your borders or lawn.

Just as you clear one patch, another seems to pop up, making the whole task feel relentless if you try to tackle it all in one go. Spoiler alert: it's impossible to do that... Believe me, I've tried.

That's why breaking it down into small, manageable bursts is far more realistic. Instead of spending hours figuring out how to kill weeds and get rid of them naturally in one big sweep, these expert-backed methods show that it really can take as little as five minutes to blast them away – and keep your garden under control without the overwhelm.

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1. Use boiling water to target them

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One of the fastest, most satisfying fixes is to pour freshly boiled water directly onto weeds growing in cracks in paving. It kills the plant almost instantly by destroying the cell structure, resulting in dehydration, explains Lucie Bradley, owner of Easy Garden Irrigation, with just a few minutes needed for small weeds to start to wither and then die completely within a few hours.

'It’s best used on isolated weeds in paths, drives and patios as it’s not selective and will damage any plants with which it comes in contact,' explains Lucie. 'When using boiling water, you need to be careful with applying it so you can be precise, pouring it precisely at the weed's base and not hurt yourself.'

2. Use a cultivator tool for a quick sweep

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Using an electric cultivator to get rid of weeds has been a bit of a game-changer for me. I used the Ryobi cordless cultivator, £144.95 from ManoMano, to run the soil and remove weeds from my beds and borders, and it made what would usually be a longer job feel incredibly quick and manageable.

A light pass over the soil lifts shallow-rooted weeds, breaks up compacted soil and preps beds for planting. But do use it on dry days, so any uprooted weeds dry out on the surface rather than re-rooting.

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3. Hand pull them after rain

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If you've had a downpour, that's your cue to get out there and pull some weeds. Weeds come out so much easier when the ground’s soft, explains Liam Clearly, horticultural expert at Old Railway Line Garden Centre. 'You’re not tugging and snapping roots; they just lift out cleanly,' he explains.

This is the time to get rid of dandelions in a lawn, chickweed and shallow-rooted invaders as they will be the easiest to pull out, roots and all, in minutes.

4. Deadhead weeds before they spread

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If you're really short on time, instead of focusing on getting rid of weeds, you can try to limit their spread by regularly deadheading flowering weeds, like dandelions, suggests Richard Barker, horticulture expert at LBS Horticulture.

'Deadheading for a few minutes every day will prevent the weeds from going to seed, and this can have more of an impact than you think, given how many seeds a single dandelion flower can produce,' explains Richard. 'However, do not compost any of the plant material removed from weeds, as this can risk spreading them further.'

5. Vinegar spot treatment

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A quick spray of white vinegar works well on young weeds, especially in patio cracks, path edges, and fence lines, where you can treat weeds in isolation, explains Lucie. However, just be very careful to target weeds to avoid also killing nearby plants.

She tends to use either white vinegar or apple cider vinegar, which works effectively as when the acetic acid it contains comes into contact with the plant's surface, it ruptures the plant cells, so moisture leaks out, causing them to dry out and die.

6. Pull, then mulch straight after

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If you’ve got time to do one extra thing, a bit of mulch really helps, advises Liam. 'It just slows everything down, so you’re not constantly chasing new weeds popping up.'

Using a good quality mulch, like RocketGro's Magic Mulch, £18.98 from Amazon, helps block sunlight, prevents new weeds from germinating and keeps soil moisture in, so think of it as future-proofing your weed-busting efforts.

7. The little and often sweep

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Instead of viewing your garden as a whole, Richard advises breaking it down into smaller sections so it is more manageable.

'For example, spend a few minutes