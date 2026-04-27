Aldi’s super-affordable gas pizza oven is back and £230 cheaper than Ooni – I’m obsessed with its on-trend update for 2026
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Aldi’s incredibly affordable pizza oven is returning for 2026, and this year it's received a stylish green update. At just £69.99, it’s £230 cheaper than the Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven.
The best pizza oven has really changed the game when it comes to outdoor hosting in recent years. Fresh, authentic Italian-style pizza, cooked in just a few minutes, is a sure way to impress guests. So, it’s a no-brainer that pizza ovens are as essential as the best BBQ’s.
Returning to the middle aisle on Thursday (30 April), Aldi’s latest pizza oven not only looks so chic, but it’s a great starter oven for those looking to enter the world of pizza ovens. Here’s everything you need to know.Article continues below
The Aldi Gas Pizza Oven has everything you need to get to grips with using a gas pizza oven this summer. It has a ceramic pizza stone and an integrated thermometer to help ensure every slice is cooked to perfection.
I'm also a big fan of its new green colourway, which looks so chic. Green is largely considered a 'new neutral', and especially in a garden, will pair well with any style.
Aldi says there is a 10-minute cooking time and the oven is large enough to cook 12” pizza’s, too. Compared to other pizza ovens, such as the Ooni 12 and the Gozney Arc Lite, this is a pretty slow cook time. The Ooni Koda 12 may take 15-minutes to heat up, but only takes 60 seconds to cook each pizza - perfect for firing out delicious pizza to large groups.
The Aldi Gas Pizza Oven reaches scorching temperatures of 900 degrees, and has a double wall to retain heat inside the cooking chamber, so you can definitely expect to achieve delicious, crispy pizza every time.
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At £69.99, Aldi’s pizza oven remains one of the most affordable pizza ovens I’ve ever seen, even trumping Lidl’s pizza oven from last year on price. However, Aldi’s pizza oven is definitely best-suited to beginners.
It’s an entry-level oven, so don’t expect it to be of the same quality as Gozney and Ooni ovens. In fact, if you can afford it, the Gozney Arc Lite (£349.99, John Lewis) is best suited to beginners, according to Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary.
If your Aldi sells out of gas pizza ovens quickly, or your local store doesn't stock them, here are a few alternatives.
Our pizza oven expert Molly Cleary recommends this to beginners. It delivers resturant-quality pizza whilst being incredibly easy to use.
Don’t sleep on the pizza oven trend. They really are a game-changer when it comes to summer hosting and mid-week treats for you and the family. Aldi’s model is the perfect entry point to this delicious, home-cooked craze.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!