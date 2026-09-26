For over 150 years, William Morris prints have been one of the best ways to inject pattern into your home. However, while these gorgeous Morris & Co patterns were originally reserved for wallpaper and textiles, in the last few years there has been an explosion in the number of ready-made homeware items showcasing the Victorian designer's iconic prints.

From Habitat's hugely successful Morris & Co range, which gave many of the iconic prints a modern refresh on seating and bedding, to Ruggable's new rugs featuring some of William Morris's unfinished designs. It's never been easier to add a little piece of William Morris' creative heritage into your home.

Pattern is a huge home decor trend at the moment, and no one's patterns have stood the test of time as well as William Morris'. It's no wonder that his designs have been adapted to appear on everything from dinner plates to modular sofas. I'm a huge William Morris fan, and have lots of his designs scattered around my home, including his Sunflower Print on my Habitat x Morris & Co Sunflower armchair, and the Fruits pattern on a Swyft storage ottoman in my bedroom.

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Naturally, I have alot of strong opinions about when a brand does a Morris & Co collection well, and I have seen my fair share of bad versions. Thankfully, this year the good has outweighed the bad. To help you find the best pieces, I've hunted through the high-street collections to track down the best Morris & Co collaborations and William Morris-inspired pieces.

William Morris believed that art, utility, and craftsmanship should be accessible to everyone. He famously said, 'Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful,' an ethos I think fits these gorgeous new, accessible high-street collections.

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