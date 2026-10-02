The Chesterfield sofa is one of the most instantly recognisable and iconic sofa styles. Considering it's been among the most popular sofa styles for the past 300 years it’s no surprise that there are so many to choose from. So I’ve tried as many as I possibly could to narrow it down to these top 12 best Chesterfield sofas.

Defined by deep button tufting, curved rolled or scroll armrests levelled with the upright backrest, this is one of the best sofa designs you could go for if longevity and timelessness are your top priorities. If you’re a fan of a more traditional and heritage-inspired aesthetic, this is the one for you, too. However, a Chesterfield can work well in a a more contemporary living room, while modern takes on the classic style have also been commonplace – some of which have found their way onto this shortlist.

Image 1 of 3 Me testing some Chesterfield sofas in store (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

‘The style has evolved considerably,’ says Julia Bilotta, creative stylist at Sofology. ‘Rather than being restricted to traditional leather and formal proportions, today’s Chesterfields can be oversized, upholstered in relaxed fabrics, given lower profiles or softer, more contemporary silhouettes. This has allowed the Chesterfield to retain its character while feeling relevant to modern homes.’

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Why are Chesterfield sofas so popular?

‘The Chesterfield is a classic British sofa style, generally associated with 18th-century Britain and traditionally linked to the 4th Earl of Chesterfield, Philip Stanhope, who is said to have commissioned a sofa that allowed a gentleman to sit upright without creasing his clothes,’ explains Julia at Sofology.

Dating back to the 18th century, the Chesterfield sofa is largely popular for its long-standing tradition. This sofa style gives a sense of security – as it stood the test of time for the last 300 years, it’s a worthwhile investment that won’t go out of style in a few years time.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

‘It’s a popular style that has stood the test of time to establish itself as a tried and tested classic,’ confirms Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. ‘People therefore see Chesterfield sofas as a worthwhile investment and purchase them with the confidence of knowing they will never go out of style.’

What kind of home does a Chesterfield sofa suit?

Although Chesterfield sofas look right at home in period homes and living rooms with a more traditional aesthetic, that doesn’t mean that it’s a no-go for more modern spaces. On the contrary.

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‘While we might associate them with traditional interiors, libraries and country houses, they can work just as beautifully in a more contemporary setting, particularly when upholstered in an unexpected fabric or colour,’ explains Nicky Emlick, creative director at Sofa.com.

‘Classic versions are often imagined in dark leather, but today there’s much more freedom to reinterpret the shape through softer fabrics, brighter colours and more relaxed finishes.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

She adds, ‘The contrast can be just as effective in a modern space. In a pared-back room, a Chesterfield can become a real focal point, bringing character and a sense of history to an otherwise contemporary scheme.’

Julia at Sofology sums it up perfectly, ‘The beauty of the Chesterfield is its versatility.’