Want beautiful Christmas lights without the faff of dealing with plug sockets and cables? You don't have to rely on the mains to achieve showstopping displays – you just need solar and battery-powered outdoor Christmas lights, instead.

I moved into a house with a front and back garden this year, and I'm determined to transform them into twinkling spectacles for guests and passers-by. The trouble is, many garden lighting ideas require mains power, and I don't have an outdoor socket. I'm not really in the market for one, either, so I'm looking at Christmas lights with power sources that save time and effort instead: solar and battery-powered lights.

Solar lights are recharged by the sun (but many come with USB charging cables so you can top them up on duller days), and battery-powered outdoor lights only require a few batteries inside a weather-protected case. Both versions will save you the hassle of hiding a long cable and extension lead, and they're a lot more energy efficient, too. That means you can set up outdoor Christmas light displays with just as much impact as regular mains-powered lights, in half the time and energy.

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I've rounded up the prettiest solar and battery-powered outdoor Christmas lights I've got my eye on right now – and since it's Black Friday week, you can save money on a few of them, too!

Solar-powered outdoor Christmas lights

Battery-powered outdoor Christmas lights

That's my solar and battery-powered outdoor Christmas lights shortlist! Now I've just got to decide which ones to buy...

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