16 solar and battery-powered outdoor Christmas lights I’ve got my eye on for the most magical twinkling displays
These beautiful options save time and effort
Want beautiful Christmas lights without the faff of dealing with plug sockets and cables? You don't have to rely on the mains to achieve showstopping displays – you just need solar and battery-powered outdoor Christmas lights, instead.
I moved into a house with a front and back garden this year, and I'm determined to transform them into twinkling spectacles for guests and passers-by. The trouble is, many garden lighting ideas require mains power, and I don't have an outdoor socket. I'm not really in the market for one, either, so I'm looking at Christmas lights with power sources that save time and effort instead: solar and battery-powered lights.
Solar lights are recharged by the sun (but many come with USB charging cables so you can top them up on duller days), and battery-powered outdoor lights only require a few batteries inside a weather-protected case. Both versions will save you the hassle of hiding a long cable and extension lead, and they're a lot more energy efficient, too. That means you can set up outdoor Christmas light displays with just as much impact as regular mains-powered lights, in half the time and energy.
I've rounded up the prettiest solar and battery-powered outdoor Christmas lights I've got my eye on right now – and since it's Black Friday week, you can save money on a few of them, too!
Solar-powered outdoor Christmas lights
Battery-powered outdoor Christmas lights
That's my solar and battery-powered outdoor Christmas lights shortlist! Now I've just got to decide which ones to buy...
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Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.