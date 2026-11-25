November has certainly turned much colder and while it may be tempting to wrap up warm and stay indoors, there are still a few essential garden jobs that are worth tackling now before winter sets fully in. And when it comes to what to do with roses in November, now is the prime time to give them some extra TLC.

After a busy spring and summer spent watering, feeding, deadheading and pruning roses, November is more about tidying up, tying back and protecting the plants, but put in the extra effort now and you’ll reap the rewards next season with healthier and more abundant blooms.

‘With dropping temperatures, the first frost and winter setting in, November marks an important month for looking after roses,’ says David Denyer, florist and gardening expert at eflorist. ‘Most roses will have finished flowering and have entered their dormant period by now, but there are still some key November jobs to prioritise in the next few weeks in order to give your roses the best start for next spring.’

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1. Tidy up and cut back

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‘Even though rose season peaked months ago, November is the crucial window for autumn/winter maintenance if you want vibrant blooms next summer,’ agrees Shelley Davis, floral expert at Flying Flowers. ‘And tidying up your rose plants over the next couple of weeks is essential for keeping them healthy through the winter and preventing disease before new growth begins in the spring.’

‘Start by cutting back any dead, damaged, or diseased wood, using sharp secateurs like these Burgon & Ball secateurs, £21.95, from Amazon, so the shrub can direct its energy into strong, healthy stems,’ advises Shelley. ‘Now is more about tidying up roses than hard pruning, which should always be reserved for springtime.’

2. Clear away fallen leaves

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‘After tidying up roses, make sure to thoroughly clear away all fallen leaves and debris from the ground around the base of the plant, as fungal spores like black spot can appear in old foliage and reinfect your roses next spring,’ advises Shelley.

‘Clearing fallen leaves from around the base of your roses is a job I'd always recommend at this time of year,’ agrees David. ‘Roses can be susceptible to common problems including fungal diseases such as black spot, and infected leaves left on the ground can harbour spores that may cause problems next year.’

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‘Collect any fallen rose leaves, particularly those showing black or yellow patches, and remove them from your borders completely. By keeping the area around your roses tidy it will allow plenty of airflow which can make a real difference to their health when the growing season begins again.’

When it comes to getting rid of any dead and diseased waste you’ve gathered up, remember always to dispose of it elswewhere rather than putting it into your compost bin.

3. Tie-in roses to protect from winds

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‘November’s mostly about tidying up and protecting roses for winter rather than doing anything drastic,’ agrees Julian Palphramand, Head of Plants at British Garden Centres. ‘If you’ve got climbing or rambling roses, now’s a good time to tie in any new growth securely before winter winds do damage.’

‘Cut back any long, whippy stems on bush roses by about a third to stop them rocking in the wind but save the proper prune for late winter or early spring.’

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4. Mulch around the base of bushes

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‘If roots are starting to poke through the soil, build up a protective layer of mulch around the base to insulate them from the winter cold,’ advises Shelley. ‘You can use pre-mixed mulch, like this RocketGro Organic Magic Mulch, £13.98 from Amazon, packed with rotted manure, or make your own from garden waste like shredded dry leaves, aged bark, or a thin layer of grass clippings, which provide a nice nitrogen boost.’

‘Avoid using fresh wood chips, as these can strip valuable nitrogen as they break down. And make sure that grass clippings are dry, otherwise they can mat together and suffocate the roots,’ adds Shelley.

‘Mulching is particularly useful for newly planted roses, as their root systems won't be as established as those of older plants,’ says David.

‘Adding a layer of well-rotted compost, leaf mould or organic mulch around the base of your plants helps insulate the roots, retain moisture and gradually improve the soil as it breaks down,’ adds David. ‘Apply a layer around 5cm thick, spreading it over the surrounding soil but leaving a little gap around the main stems to prevent moisture building up against them.’

5. Protect from frost

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‘Most established garden roses are fairly hardy, yet younger plants and roses grown in containers can be more vulnerable to prolonged freezing temperatures,’ says David. ‘If you've got potted roses, try moving them somewhere sheltered, such as against a house wall to protect them from frost, and raising the pots slightly off the ground to improve drainage.’

‘Potted roses are much more vulnerable to frost than those planted in the ground,’ says Shelley. ‘Insulate pots by wrapping them in a couple of layers of hessian, bubblewrap or horticultural fleece, securing it with twine so it stays put in winter winds.’

‘Spending just a little time on these simple November jobs will pay off hugely once warmer weather returns. Put in the prep now, and you’ll be rewarded with stronger shrubs, healthier foliage, and a garden full of vibrant, showstopping blooms next summer,’ adds Shelley.

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So give your roses a little looking after now to ensure happy, healthier blooms come springtime.