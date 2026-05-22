I have expensive taste without the budget to match – these are the garden furniture sale finds I’d actually buy
From chic corner sofas to compact bistro sets, these are the outdoor furniture sale finds I’d spend my money on right now
If there’s one thing I’ll happily admit, it’s that I have expensive taste when it comes to outdoor furniture – just not always the wallet to match. So I’ve been doing what I do best and trawling the seasonal sales at the likes of Habitat, Dunelm and Swyft to find the garden pieces that look far pricier than they actually are.
What I've really been taken by are these clever, design-led pieces that will instantly elevate an outdoor space. I have a small balcony to work with so I love those compact bistro sets to bring European café terrace vibes for myself, meanwhile I'm helping friends find sculptural loungers for slow weekends and statement sofas to turn their garden into an extension of the living room.
Bistro sets
Small-space friendly but big on style, these bistro sets are some of the best buys in the sales right now.
Garden tables
A smart outdoor table can instantly pull a patio setup together – and these sale finds do it beautifully.
Loungers
From sleek sun loungers to cocooning hanging chairs, these are the pieces bringing holiday energy home.
Garden sofas
These outdoor sofas are proof that comfort and style can absolutely go hand in hand.
Whether you’re planning a full garden makeover or simply adding a few fresh pieces for summer, these seasonal sales are packed with stylish outdoor furniture worth snapping up while discounts last so, like me, you get get the expensive look for less.
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Thea Babington-Stitt is the Managing Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles since 2016.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors. In addition to her role at Ideal Home, Thea is studying for a diploma in interior design with The Interior Design Institute.