I’ve searched high and low for the best shoe storage under £50 – these are my top 20 picks for a tidy and organised hallway

As Ideal Home’s resident storage and decluttering expert, my job is to share tips, tricks, and products that keep a home tidy and organised. But one thing I’ve learned over the years is that some rooms are easier to keep clutter-free than others. The biggest headache? The hallway. And more specifically, the shoes in the hallway.

If you’ve got a big family or just want to keep your floors free of muddy footprints, you need proper shoe storage. It really is a non-negotiable in any house. And while a shoe rack or cabinet will curb clutter and give soggy shoes a proper home so you’re not tripping over them when you come home, I can’t deny that clever, effective shoe storage can also cost a lot of money. Something many of us (me included) don’t have a lot of at the moment.

That’s why I’ve searched high and low, looking for all kinds of shoe storage - from shoe storage for small spaces to multi-purpose shoe and coat racks - that won’t cost you a penny over £50. So, here are my budget-friendly buys to restore order.

Once you've tackled the shoe clutter in your hallway, why not restore order to the rest of your home, too? My collection of the best pretty-but-practical storage baskets can help you do just that.

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