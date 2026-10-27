I’ve searched high and low for the best shoe storage under £50 – these are my top 20 picks for a tidy and organised hallway
Curb clutter and banish muddy footprints without breaking the bank
As Ideal Home’s resident storage and decluttering expert, my job is to share tips, tricks, and products that keep a home tidy and organised. But one thing I’ve learned over the years is that some rooms are easier to keep clutter-free than others. The biggest headache? The hallway. And more specifically, the shoes in the hallway.
If you’ve got a big family or just want to keep your floors free of muddy footprints, you need proper shoe storage. It really is a non-negotiable in any house. And while a shoe rack or cabinet will curb clutter and give soggy shoes a proper home so you’re not tripping over them when you come home, I can’t deny that clever, effective shoe storage can also cost a lot of money. Something many of us (me included) don’t have a lot of at the moment.
That’s why I’ve searched high and low, looking for all kinds of shoe storage - from shoe storage for small spaces to multi-purpose shoe and coat racks - that won’t cost you a penny over £50. So, here are my budget-friendly buys to restore order.
Once you've tackled the shoe clutter in your hallway, why not restore order to the rest of your home, too? My collection of the best pretty-but-practical storage baskets can help you do just that.
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Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!