I’m a storage-obsessed editor who hates how ugly storage baskets can be – these are the pretty-but-practical alternatives to add to your home

There's nothing worse than a cluttered house, but you don't need to throw out everything you own and live like the ultimate minimalist to have a tidy home. Instead, you just need the right storage.

But to be totally honest, a lot of the storage options out there aren't pretty. They're big, bulky, and often made from plastic that just doesn't fit anyone's home decor - and finding pretty storage baskets out there can feel like an impossible task.

Luckily, I've done the hard work for you! I've scoured the internet for the prettiest (but still practical) storage baskets on the market today, helping you curb the chaos no matter whether you're looking for unique toy storage ideas or a clever clutter buster for a small home.

So, feast your eyes on these aesthetic storage options you can add to your home - without compromising on style.

These storage baskets really do offer a win-win situation, but if you're looking for more organisation tips, it might be worth checking out the other things people with a tidy home always have.

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