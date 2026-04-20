I’m a storage-obsessed editor who hates how ugly storage baskets can be – these are the pretty-but-practical alternatives to add to your home
Who says storage has to be an eyesore?
There's nothing worse than a cluttered house, but you don't need to throw out everything you own and live like the ultimate minimalist to have a tidy home. Instead, you just need the right storage.
But to be totally honest, a lot of the storage options out there aren't pretty. They're big, bulky, and often made from plastic that just doesn't fit anyone's home decor - and finding pretty storage baskets out there can feel like an impossible task.
Luckily, I've done the hard work for you! I've scoured the internet for the prettiest (but still practical) storage baskets on the market today, helping you curb the chaos no matter whether you're looking for unique toy storage ideas or a clever clutter buster for a small home.
So, feast your eyes on these aesthetic storage options you can add to your home - without compromising on style.
These storage baskets really do offer a win-win situation, but if you're looking for more organisation tips, it might be worth checking out the other things people with a tidy home always have.
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Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!