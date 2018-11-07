Gorgeous options for every occasion, from dinner parties to weddings

Looking for dining table decoration ideas that will make your guests say ‘wow’? Table settings are essential for a large family meal on the big day. Make your dining experience a stylish affair with these fantastic table setting ideas. Make a striking statement with inexpensive decorations, ornaments and a few crafty ideas.

Start with simple low-cost furniture and build a fashionable scheme around it. Explore our selection of design ideas for your dining table – perfect for every occasion.

1. Create a chalkboard placemat

There was a time when chalkboards belonged on children’s easels or the walls of a classroom, and nowhere else. Today, though, we are hanging them around our homes or creating them bespoke. Here, a simple slate tile works sensationally as a placemat. Chalkboards look great and allows us to scrawl straight onto a surface, making them perfect for table settings. Simply write your guests’ name straight on to this easy to wipe surface, which you can use over and over again. Get creative by attaching a few pine cones or ribbons with glue.

2. Spell it out

Use Scrabble letter tiles and trays to spell out your guests’ names for a really personal place setting. Alternatively, spell out out a favourite saying for an added personal touch. Your guests will have endless fun seeing what words they can make from the letters they have been given.

3. Pick your favourite trend

A dining room centrepiece is the perfect place to showcase your favourite trend, and there is no escaping the beautiful botanicals that we are currently seeing. The potted house plant is making a comeback, nodding to this season’s botanical trend and adding colour, style and an artistic flourish to interiors. House a cactus under a cloche for instant effect, or create your own terrarium for added drama and intrigue.

4. Make it modern rustic

If you like to keep things simple but don’t want a stark, empty scheme, try dressing your table with farmhouse-inspired linens, rustic wood and over-sized glassware. Finish with seasonal stems for a look that’s pared-back but still super cosy. Don’t forget a few sprigs of green to bring the outside in.

5. Colour yourself happy

Take your dinner party outdoors in warmer climes. Colour is another thing to consider when creating a successful dinner party scheme. Choose the right colour palette and you could be on to a winner. Dinner parties are all about having fun, so don’t be afraid to go for bold when it comes to accessories. Easy to change and can be done on a budget, accessories are the best way to chop and change you dining room scheme in an instant.

6. Factor in florals

Bring the outdoors in with the prettiest of country dining room tables, set before French doors and a wafting white curtain. A ditsy tablecloth in vibrant pink is joined by napkins in contrasting polka dots and traditional china for a dining scene sprinkled with spring charm. Painted chairs with X-design backs are topped with invitingly plump floral cushions to encourage guests to linger.

7. Have a Highland fling

Crofter style is the inspiration for this dining room, which takes its lead from the tones and textures of the Highlands. Serve hearty dishes on a table laid with a tablecloth in earthy shades and set with artisan pottery. To play on the inside/outside theme, cosy up a bench with a sheepskin throw and blanket-stitch edged cushion, then hang a painting of atmospheric, bare tree trunks.

Will you be using these dining table decoration ideas to give your table a new lease of life?