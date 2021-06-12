We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

So simple, yet so brilliantly impactful the mighty balloon arch has become the must-have decoration for any occasion. With over 627,00 hashtags on Instagram it’s clear you don’t need to be under 10 to enjoy a balloon or two hundred! With fans including Millie Mackintosh, Ferne McCann and Khloe Kardashian, it’s no wonder we’re all after the secret to how to make a balloon arch for our own parties.

Purveyors of everything party, Ginger Ray of course has the answer on how to have a go at this popular DIY and decorating trend yourself.

How to make a balloon arch

What you’ll need

Balloon arches can be a statement feature wall idea or a standalone feature. But today we’re going to show you a version that’s the former.

Balloon arch kit

Balloon pump

Scissors

1. Blow up the balloons

Blow up a variety of balloons in different colours and sizes using the balloon pump. Knot at the end as you normally would. Ginger Ray’s DIY kits include all the balloons you need, balloon tape and glue dots.

2. Add balloon tape

Leave about 30cm of balloon tape free at one end. Pull your first balloon through the tape.

Balloon tape is a clear, non-sticky tape with holes. It allows you to pull balloon necks through the holes in order to layer them up and create fun displays. You will need to buy this separately if you’re not using a balloon arch kit.

3. Fill with more balloons

Continue adding balloons to the balloon tape. Try to mix up different sizes and colours for a varied look.

4. Fill in the gaps

When 90 per cent of the balloons are through the balloon tape, start filling any gaps. Apply glue dots to smaller balloons and press into any sparse areas of the arch.

5. Hang your balloon arch

Use masking tape or ribbon to hang up your balloon arch in your chosen area. Do not use staples because these will rip the balloon tape and could burst your beautiful balloons.

Once you’re happy with your arrangement, trim the balloon tape to size.

Stand back and admire your balloon arch. Whatever the celebration, you’re now ready for your party! Why not make your garden party idea all the more special this year with a balloon feature?

Best of all, a decorative arch of balloons is super cheap to make but will totally transform your photo backdrop. Plus it should last for a few days, to prolong the fun.