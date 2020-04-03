How to make terrazzo planters – create some pretty plant pots for your greenery

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Brighten up your décor with colourful terrazzo design planters you can paint at home. Terrazzo print has been top of the interior trend list for a while now. And in this clever DIY, Sophie Tarrant shows you how to create this fun effect to liven up a set of simple planters using Rust-Oleum paints.
All you need is a plain plant pot, a paint brush and some different coloured paints. Have fun!
How to make terrazzo planters
What you’ll need
- Rust-Oleum Surface Primer
- Rust-Oleum Chalky Finish Furniture Paint
- Rust-Oleum Painter’s Touch Brush Paint
- Rust-Oleum Crystal Clear
- Plant pot
- Paintbrushes
1. Prepare your pots
Give your plant pots a thorough clean with soapy water then leave to dry. Once dry, place a large dust sheet or some old newspapers in a well-ventilated area.
2. Prime the surface
Spray the pots with Rust-Oleum Surface Primer and leave to dry. Apply a thin layer of Chalky Finish Furniture Paint and allow to dry, before applying a second coat.
Buy now: Rust-Oleum White Matt Finish Surface Primer, £8.50 for 400ml, Wilko
Buy now: Rust-Oleum Chalky Finish Furniture Paint, £15 for 750ml, Homebase
3. Create a speckled base
Dip the tip of a dry, stiff-bristled paintbrush into a pot of Rust-Oleum Painter’s Touch. Use your finger to flick small specks of paint all over the planters. Allow to dry.
Buy now: Rust-Oleum Painter’s Touch Enamel in Aqua, £2.50 for 20ml, Homebase
4. Paint your terrazzo pattern
Use a small, clean paintbrush and several different shades of Painter’s Touch to add a variety of coloured blobs in different shapes and sizes to mimic a terrazzo design. The more random, the better!
5. Protect your planters
Finish your pots by applying two light coats of Rust-Oleum Crystal Clear Protective Coat Spray to protect your planters. Leave to dry between each coat.
Buy now: Rust-Oleum Crystal Clear Protective Coat spray paint, £8.50 for 400ml, Wilko
Plant your finished pots with lush succulents, or any of your other favourite greenery, and place in a sunny spot to admire. Not green fingered? Simply pop in a few faux plants instead.