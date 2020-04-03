Trending:

How to make terrazzo planters – create some pretty plant pots for your greenery

Follow these simple instructions to make on-trend painted plant pots
Stephanie Durrant

  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Brighten up your décor with colourful terrazzo design planters you can paint at home. Terrazzo print has been top of the interior trend list for a while now. And in this clever DIY, Sophie Tarrant shows you how to create this fun effect to liven up a set of simple planters using Rust-Oleum paints.

    Get more ideas for homeware makes from our DIY and decorating channel

    All you need is a plain plant pot, a paint brush and some different coloured paints. Have fun!

    How to make terrazzo planters

    What you’ll need

    • Rust-Oleum Surface Primer
    • Rust-Oleum Chalky Finish Furniture Paint
    • Rust-Oleum Painter’s Touch Brush Paint
    • Rust-Oleum Crystal Clear
    • Plant pot
    • Paintbrushes

    1. Prepare your pots

    Give your plant pots a thorough clean with soapy water then leave to dry. Once dry, place a large dust sheet or some old newspapers in a well-ventilated area.

    2. Prime the surface

    Spray the pots with Rust-Oleum Surface Primer and leave to dry. Apply a thin layer of Chalky Finish Furniture Paint and allow to dry, before applying a second coat.

    Buy now: Rust-Oleum White Matt Finish Surface Primer, £8.50 for 400ml, Wilko
    Buy now: Rust-Oleum Chalky Finish Furniture Paint, £15 for 750ml, Homebase

    3. Create a speckled base

    Dip the tip of a dry, stiff-bristled paintbrush into a pot of Rust-Oleum Painter’s Touch. Use your finger to flick small specks of paint all over the planters. Allow to dry.

    Buy now: Rust-Oleum Painter’s Touch Enamel in Aqua, £2.50 for 20ml, Homebase

    4. Paint your terrazzo pattern

    Use a small, clean paintbrush and several different shades of Painter’s Touch to add a variety of coloured blobs in different shapes and sizes to mimic a terrazzo design. The more random, the better!

    5. Protect your planters

    Finish your pots by applying two light coats of Rust-Oleum Crystal Clear Protective Coat Spray to protect your planters. Leave to dry between each coat.

    Buy now: Rust-Oleum Crystal Clear Protective Coat spray paint, £8.50 for 400ml, Wilko

    Plant your finished pots with lush succulents, or any of your other favourite greenery, and place in a sunny spot to admire. Not green fingered? Simply pop in a few faux plants instead.

    All the latest from Ideal Home