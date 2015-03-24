Have a go at our quirky stag head to add character to a plain wall.

Want a different way to add character to a plain wall? Then give our charming stag’s head a go – all you need is a simple kit and your choice of pretty découpage papers. We think this would look fab in a hallway, plus it’s a great project to try with the kids.

You will need

MDF stag head

White paint Paintbrush

PVA glue Decopatch paper Craft knife & cutting board

Step one

Take the separate pieces of the MDF stag head and paint each one white. Leave to dry. Choose the Decopatch papers you’d like to use and decide which patterns you want on each part of the stag head.

Video Of The Week

Step two

Using PVA glue and a paintbrush, stick the Decopatch paper to each individual piece of MDF. Make sure the paper is evenly coated in glue and stuck flat against the surface of the MDF. Leave to dry thoroughly.

Step three

Neatly cut around the edges using a craft knife to trim away the excess paper. Slot the pieces together to build the stag head and fasten to the wall using a screw.