Decorate with a designer's eye and transform your home this autumn with expert advice from the top paint brands. From pretty pinks to daringly dark hues, there's a shade that's perfect for your country home

1 Sherbet mix

To update a classic monochrome palette the design experts at Sanderson suggest introducing a light sherbert shade to the mix such as Coral Shadow or French Rose. These new season shades from Sanderson are ideal for adding a refreshing splash of colour to a small space such as a compact country bathroom or to bring a cool, calming aesthetic to a living space, giving it a revitalized personality and gentle pop of colour.

2

Berry Nice

For a modern rustic look be inspired by the heathery moorlands of the countryside suggests Crown Colour Consultant Judy Smith: “One Autumn/Winter trend that is particularly appropriate to country homes is based on rich red and purple berry tones and the grey green of their foliage. The strength of these colours is that they can look super sophisticated as well as warm and comfortable – for balance, add natural textiles and finishes in warm neutral tones.”

3

Crafty and colourful

Top shades for the new season from Earthborn include relaxing Sunday Stroll green, lively Pumpkin Pie orange and refreshing Wendy House pink. Collectively inspired by the artisan revival and available in a new wipeable and durable Lifestyle Emulsion, they are ideal for adding a dash of warmth, colour and practicality to hallways, utility rooms and home offices.

4 Neutral tones

Embrace the architectural elements of a grand period home with a range of stepped shades that have been specifically designed to bring a subtle depth of colour to neutrals when applied to the walls, ceiling and woodwork in a room. The varying shades of Leather I, II, III, IV, and V will add a warm autumnal mood to a classic country kitchen and complement the natural shades of vintage linens, antique furniture, copper accessories and ceramic serveware. Available in a range of finishes.

5

Bold statement

For an on-trend industrial feel in a kitchen or utility room add visual impact with a dark grey such as striking Rainy Slate by Paint by Conran. Use it to paint an accent wall and combine with paler work surfaces and metallic finishes for a fresh, bold interior, and instant warmth. Sim Barker, Colour Consultant at Paint By Conran recommends, ‘opting for a matt finish in country homes with textured walls to hide imperfections and smooth surfaces to create a streamlined look.’

6

Two tone

Changing the colour of a room is a simple way of updating an interior and can completely transform the look and feel of a space.

John Sims Hilditch, co-founder of Neptune advises “bringing warmth and comfort with our new earthy tones – a soft mustard shade that will beautifully complement, lift and bring to life an understated grey. Try decorating period paneling with an accent colour and combine with a more muted shade to achieve a sense of balance and introduce a contemporary update.”

7

Pretty in pink

Continuing the current trend for soft and muted plums, pinks and purples, specialists in historic paint colours for period properties Edward Bulmer suggest a rich earthy pink with red and purple tones as ideal for enlivening a country decorating scheme this season. Earth pigments give a subtle and calm backdrop and a shade such as Nigaragua would work well in a dining room where the natural rosy hue would complement dark antique furniture as well as enhance a wood, stone or ceramic tiled floor.

