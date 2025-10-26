3 colours that will brighten up your kitchen this winter – and the accessories I'd use to introduce them without picking up a paint brush

There's officially a chill in the air and as of this weekend, days are about to get much shorter and darker. While it can be a daunting prospect, it's also the perfect opportunity to hunker down and enjoy getting cosy at home - but that means home has to be a warm and inviting place. Kitchen colour schemes are the best place to start.

A kitchen can be the first room that starts to feel cold and uninviting during the winter months. Hard surfaces and appliances aren't exactly the key to a snug space, and softer furnishings don't work too well in a practical cooking zone, so it's down to colour to do the heavy lifting when it comes to brightening your kitchen this winter.

If you aren't looking to undergo a paint refresh then don't worry - while these colour tips can be used on cabinetry, small decorative accessories are quick and affordable way to inject a dose of joy this winter. Here are the colours the experts recommended.

1. Recreate sunny skies

(Image credit: Rachael Smith)

Nothing beats a bright, crisp winter day, but it's safe to say they're few and far between. The solution? Create your own sun. Yellow has become a huge kitchen trend this year, and it's easy to see why. A cooking space is the heart of the home, and decorating with a naturally joyful shade is a way to fast-track that homely feeling.

'Yellow is often associated with sunlight and warmth, making it perfect for winter when natural light is limited,' explains Michael Rolland, managing director at The Paint Shed. 'The warm colour can psychologically ‘lift’ a space, making it feel more open and reflecting light beautifully, brightening shadowed corners and creating an inviting, cheerful atmosphere.'

I love how much character yellow cabinetry adds to a kitchen, but if you want to try it out on a smaller scale, accessorising open shelving with this sunny shades works just as well.

Yellow Ceramic Banana Decorative Bowl £85 at Oliver Bonas Nothing says dopamine decor quite like this bright yellow banana bowl. It's a playful take on a regular fruit bowl. Elements Wiggins Mug £4.50 at Dunelm Brighten up your mornings with a fun yellow mug - this one from Dunelm is only £3.50. Artificial Floral Arrangement in Yellow Ceramic Vase £25 at Dunelm Whether on open shelving or an island, this yellow vase will brighten up a kitchen.

2. Create a serene scheme

(Image credit: Future)

Pale blue feels like a controversial choice for colours that brighten a kitchen - while it's reminiscent of bright blue skies, it has a cooler undertone. However, it's calming and serene, which is just the feeling to go after in the dreary winter months.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'In terms of colour theory, pale blue is considered calming and expansive, and pairs beautifully with warm neutrals like soft beige, sandy taupe, or wooden accents which can be incorporated through accent furniture, cushions, artwork, or decorative accessories, creating a balanced space,' explains Michael.

Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick, adds, 'Great colour options I’d recommend are softer, warmer blues, like our Lick Blue 03. It’s got lovely yellow undertones that give it this uplifting, airy quality, so even when the light outside is low, it feels bright without being cold. I particularly love it in bedrooms or living spaces, and it looks amazing when you pair it with warm accents like butter yellows, rust tones or a soft burnt orange.'

John Lewis Velvet Frill Cushion £40 at John Lewis If you have a sofa in your kitchen or even banquette seating, this blue cushion will add comfort and style. Chambray Blue Small Round Scallop Tray £80 at Addison Ross A tray is a practical and pretty kitchen styling tip - this would look adorable on a kitchen island. LOVELL Circular Knob View at plankhardware.com Plank's playful cabinet handles are the ultimate way to give your kitchen an affordable colour update.

3. Lean into nature

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)

Green works well in a kitchen for good reason. Closely linked to the great outdoors, it evokes those grounding feels of nature that we crave in the dark winter months. It's rejuvenating and and remarkably easy to incorporate in a kitchen design, in big orsmall ways.

'I always come back to greens. Mid-tone greens, like Lick's Green 18 or Lick Green 05, are brilliant for this time of year. They’re fresh, energising and full of life,' Tash explains.

'They work so well in kitchens and social spaces, and they love a bit of contrast, so you can bring in burgundy or other rich, saturated accents to really make the space sing. All of these colours have a softness and warmth to them that helps balance out the cooler, greyer light of winter. They make a room feel welcoming, cosy and alive, which is exactly what we all need at this time of year.

Habitat 3.3 Litre Cast Iron Casserole Dish - Green £35 at Habitat UK Winter is prime time for batch cooking - do it with a colour impact with this rich green cast iron pot. Le Creuset Oval Stoneware Spoon Rest £16 at John Lewis Complete a green cooking set-up with this chic spoon rest - I love the vibrant verdant hue. John Lewis 2 Section Recycling Bin £90 at John Lewis Coloured bins are a way of making even the practical things more fun.

Whether it's a big or small purchase, don't be afraid of using colour in your kitchen. It can make a huge difference.