5 colours to make your home feel cosy for autumn – ‘they instantly bring a snug, cocooning feeling into a room’

I don’t know about you, but as the nights are drawing in and the weather is getting colder, I’m doing everything I can to make my home feel cosy and warm. I’ve layered soft throws and sumptuous cushions on the sofa, and turned to candles and lamps for a golden glow. However, accessories can only go so far in providing the real warmth you need; to achieve that, you need to turn to colours that will make your home feel cosy for autumn.

If you want to transform a space, paint ideas are one of the most effective ways to do it. Whether you embrace dreamy bedroom colour ideas, or decide to rethink your living room colour scheme, a fresh lick of paint is a guaranteed way to change the feel of a space. And, in the case of the autumn months, the right paint choices can turn your home into a warm and cosy haven.

As the cold snap approaches, 58% of Brits are determined to make their homes feel cosier, according to a study from Lust Home. ‘To do this, many of us naturally turn to colours that wrap us in warmth and comfort,’ explains Karen Haller, colour and design psychology expert working with Lust Home.

‘Colour can have a huge impact on how our homes feel,’ adds Abbas Youssefi, Managing Director of Porcelain Superstore, and ‘choosing homewares in the right shades can give homes a more cosy and inviting impression.’ But finding the perfect colour can feel like an impossible task. So, I asked the experts to share the best colours to create a cosy space this autumn.

1. Terracotta

‘This season’s cosy interiors are embracing all things pumpkin spice - a palette of rich, warming tones inspired by autumn leaves, firelight and the comforting glow of golden hour,’ says Helen Shaw, Director of Marketing at Benjamin Moore. And there’s no better way to evoke this feeling than with a coat of deep terracotta paint.

Terracotta is an earthy shade that has a welcome place in the home all year round, but its russet undertones come to life in the autumn months, especially when the leaves begin to change. ‘If you’re a lover of the autumn colour palette, this is your season with its rich, earthy hues of terracotta and cinnamon… they instantly bring that snug, cocooning feeling into a room,’ says Karen.

For a cosy approach, drench your living room walls in a deep terracotta, like Farrow & Ball’s new Marmelo , to establish a cosy backdrop for neutral cushions, accent lamps and lush greenery to tap into the naturally grounding properties of the colour.

2. Burgundy

It’s undoubtedly become the colour of the season, and for good reason. ‘There is a real indulgence when it comes to burgundy interiors. It’s bold, opulent and commands attention. It is perfect for those who want to create a sophisticated, yet welcoming, home,’ explains Abbas.

Burgundy is a rich shade of red that pairs beautifully with luxe accents of velvet, dark wood and brushed brass. Use the colour on your kitchen cabinets for a subtle approach, or drench a smaller room, like a snug or home office, in the shade for a cocooning feel.

Or, simply add burgundy accessories into an existing neutral scheme for an easy way to uplift your space when the seasons change.

3. Soft pink

When we think of autumn colours, deep shades likely spring to mind. But, it's possible to make a lighter palette work in the cosy season. ‘Colours typically reserved for spring-summer are being reinterpreted for cooler seasons. Soft pinks reappear with greater saturation and contrast, lending a fresh energy and delicate cosiness to autumnal pairings,’ explains Helen.

Take a subtle shade of pink and pair it with a rich red or warm orange to give the shade a new lease of life that taps into the colours of the season. Or, pair it with a mossy green for a more natural approach.

‘For some, a sense of cosiness might come from softer colours like earthy pinks, moss green, and peach. These gentler colours still give that grounding, comforting energy, just in a calmer way,’ says Karen.

4. Teal

A slightly cooler colour, but just as cosy, teal is a great choice if you’re looking for a dramatic and bold approach to autumn. ‘Teal has it all. It’s interesting, looks great in any space and will really complement other warming hues such as walnut and mustard yellows,’ says Abbas.

What’s more, teal is a very effective sleep colour, thanks to its naturally soothing properties. Use the colour in your bedroom to create a space that is not only cosy and calming, but will also help you to rest easier. Layer tactile fabrics in the space to further the snug feel.

5. Brown

At the start of the year, Pantone named Mocha Mousse as its colour of the year. And now that the autumn months are here, the shade has finally come into its own. Mocha Mousse is a light spin on brown, perfect if you prefer a more neutral approach.

However, dark browns have their place too, creating an undeniably cosy atmosphere. ‘Dark brown has a strong connection to the natural world, offering a sense of security, comfort and peace. Its earthy richness is also associated with being grounded, giving good reason for its popularity when designing a cosy space,’ says Helen.

Whether you opt for light or dark, it's important to draw out the warm undertones of your chosen brown. Do this with soft lighting and tactile textures, before pairing with soft neutrals and brassy accents.

Which shade will you use in your home this autumn?