Tis the season for festive colour schemes! Experts say these are the 5 combinations you should embrace this Christmas

When it comes to decorating for Christmas, there is no better time to have some fun and let your imagination run wild. But, sometimes it can help to keep your festive decor in line with the rest of your home’s scheme.

It’s no secret that 2025 has been the year of bold colour palettes, maximalist motifs and design ideas that inject personality into the home. And, if the Christmas decor trends for 2025 are anything to go off, it’s clear that these ideas can work during the festive season, too.

But what if you prefer a more minimal scheme? There are plenty of Christmas colour combinations to suit each style. What’s more, they can all fit seamlessly into your existing home decor ideas. I asked the experts all you need to know.

Christmas colour combinations to try

‘There is a whole wealth of colour schemes when it comes to Christmas, which can be a little overwhelming to some,’ explains Emma Bestley, co-founder and creative director at YesColours.

‘To begin with, look to your existing decor as your inspiration and direction. Whatever your preference, the key is to create a palette that compliments your home and personal style,’ adds Emma. These are the best colour combinations to try this year, for a scheme guaranteed to suit your style.

Warm Whites

Some whites can leave a space feeling crisp and cool, but this look thrives when the base has warming undertones. ‘This year, we’re seeing people reject artificially bright shades and embrace white in all its glory as they crave calm and comfort,’ says Magdalena Gierasinska, Head of Product and Displays at Barker and Stonehouse. ‘The whites of 2025 are a warmer iteration than we’ve seen previously, creating a gentle glow that complements natural textures and earthy palettes.’

So, look for a hue with a subtle tinge of yellow, or a golden glow, for a comforting result. Then, rather than piling colourful accents on top of your neutral base, stay minimal, and consider breaking up the look with lush green garlands and subtle textures and patterns

Traditional Red and Green

It’s a Christmas classic that can’t go wrong and, with the rise of Ralph Lauren Christmas , it’s no surprise that this colour combo is still all the rage. ‘Red and green are trending this Christmas because the season’s biggest styling mood is all about nostalgia and timeless elegance,’ explains Whinnie Williams, trend forecaster at Balsam Hill .

‘Traditional reds and deep greens are central to this look because they evoke a sense of warmth, comfort, and old-world luxury,’ she adds. ‘To channel this revitalised classic style, start with a foundation of lush evergreen foliage, warm twinkling lights, and a colour palette anchored in rich, heritage red.’ But remember, for the colours to really pop, a neutral base is key.

Earthy Neutrals

Shades of taupe, sand and even grey can all work to form the base of this festive look, which is perfect because these are often the tried and tested tones that appear as the go-to neutrals . ‘Earthy neutrals are taking centre stage this year as people look for a calm, grounding palette during the festive season,’ says Magdalena.

‘Homes are being decorated in these tones with simple, natural touches such as linen table runners, wooden ornaments, dried foliage, and ceramic pieces, rather than the bold, flashy colours of recent years,’ she adds. But, if you fancy adding more depth, choose decorations in inky shades or invest in ebony-toned furniture, to offset the look.

Midnight Hues

Rich shades naturally feel opulent, and can even put a cocooning spin on Christmas if you’re in the mood for something more luxe. ‘This trend is being driven by the desire for richer, more atmospheric colour palettes that add depth and a sense of occasion to festive interiors, yet still feel sophisticated,’ explains Magdalena.

Playful patterns and bold colours go hand in hand, so try adding some graphic motifs to the mix. And this look won’t feel complete without some shimmer, especially at Christmastime. Gold pairs particularly beautifully with deep tones – think metallic baubles, golden fairy lights and rustic accents.

Jewel-box brights

‘Christmas is about injecting joy around you, and an exciting paint colour is the perfect ingredient to do just that,’ says Emma. So, why not unleash your playful side with dazzling colours.

This is an ideal choice if you don’t want to commit to a limited colour scheme, this look encourages you to throw a mixture of eclectic colours together. The bolder the better, so be brave with vibrant hues of pink, blue and red. ‘You could even get creative with your sample pots and leftover paint by giving a new lease of life to tired baubles, candle holders or plain lampshades,’ suggests Emma.

