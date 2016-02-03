Enjoy a romantic evening at home this Valentine's Day with these budget ideas for the big day. They're on us!

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about long-stemmed red roses, fancy truffle-filled chocolates, pricey restaurant reservations and expensive romantic getaways.

It’s just a rather lovely excuse to spend time with the one you love.

So don’t splash the cash on an evening out, spend Valentine’s Day at home for a fuss-free, fun time with these budget date ideas…

1. Theme your evening

Whether your partner wishes they were in New Orleans or Hong Kong, theme the evening with food and decorations from their most lusted-after romantic getaway.

2. Re-enact your first date

For serious brownie points, re-enact your first ever date (if you can remember it!), whether that be a mock picnic, karaoke night or cocktail-making session.

3. Get your glad rags on

Just because you’re staying in doesn’t mean you have to be in your pyjamas. Put something sexy and sassy on and make the effort! It is Valentine’s Day after all.

4. Order a massage

Light some candles and get a local masseuse to come over on Valentine’s Day evening and give you a couple’s massage without having to leave the house.

5. Cook their favourite meal

The way to the heart is through the stomach after all, so get cooking your sweetheart’s favourite dish or bake their guilty calorie-laden pleasure for a treat.

6. Make a gift

Get arty with your gift and romantic decorations by making them yourself. This is better than any fine-dining restaurant reservation. Try these cute paper hearts – they make a lovely framed gift.

7. Host a movie night

There’s not a lot that beats a movie night in. Get their favourite film or the latest release and hunker down for the night in a fort of blankets and cushions.

8. Have a cook-off

A little competition is always healthy so challenge your partner to a cook-off. One of you makes the main whilst the other does desert but be sure to judge fairly!

9.

Stargaze

Set up camp in the garden beside a fire pit and stargaze all night whilst you roast marshmallows and sip hot rum drinks.

10. Try a M&S Dine in For Two

Marks & Spencer’s Dine in for Two deal is a safety net for anyone not confident in their cooking abilities. Will you be honest and admit to buying the food? Thought not…

11. Scavenger hunt

Set up a fun treasure hunt with trails of clues or rose petal paths dotted all over the house leading to their gift.

