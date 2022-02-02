26 last minute Valentine’s gifts under £50 – to surprise someone special

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Yes, Valentine’s Day 2022 is just around the corner. Whilst this date is the same each and every year (February the 14th for anyone still oblivious), we always somehow seem to forget. Perhaps it’s because January felt like it was 6 months long? Or, because it already feels like spring because of the glorious sunshine that’s greeting us each morning *touches wood*. Either way, we’re here for anyone who has forgotten about the one day of the year that you celebrate your partner. Here, you’ll find 26 of the best gift ideas for you to browse now, all of which can be delivered before the big day.

Don’t be that person in 2022 – you know, the one in the supermarket at 10 pm on February the 13th, eyes darting around for anything heart-shaped or red. Instead, buy the person that you love a present now, and online, to avoid disappointment. This way you needn’t even head to the shops (or face the dreaded queue at Pandora) and the best part is that these gifts are all less than £50, so they won’t break the bank after a rather expensive January.

We’ve left the fluffy toys, heart-shaped chocolate boxes and gimmicky gifts in last year’s gift guide because in 2022 we’re only suggesting you buy them a gift they’ll actually use more than once. This way you’ll be spending your money wisely, and it’s kinder to the environment. Here’s a list of everything we think your significant other would love to receive, from dressing gowns to candles, foodie gifts plus additions to their home decor.

Once you’ve found the perfect gift idea, we’ve got plenty more Valentines’ Day budget ideas for you to browse, to help you celebrate at home in 2022 if going out isn’t your thing.

The best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts to buy in 2022

26. Spa Day with Afternoon Tea for Two: £99 £49 at Buy a Gift

Snap up this bargain now and treat your significant other (and yourself) to a spa day – along with afternoon tea. You can choose from 6 locations in the UK, and it’ll be a day to remember that’s for sure. With 50% off right now, be quick… Buy now at Buy a Gift

Now, you’ll need some Valentine’s Day wrapping paper to go with that gift…