26 last minute Valentine’s gifts under £50 – to surprise someone special

Yes, Valentine’s Day 2022 is just around the corner. Whilst this date is the same each and every year (February the 14th for anyone still oblivious), we always somehow seem to forget. Perhaps it’s because January felt like it was 6 months long? Or, because it already feels like spring because of the glorious sunshine that’s greeting us each morning *touches wood*. Either way, we’re here for anyone who has forgotten about the one day of the year that you celebrate your partner. Here, you’ll find 26 of the best gift ideas for you to browse now, all of which can be delivered before the big day.
Don’t be that person in 2022 – you know, the one in the supermarket at 10 pm on February the 13th, eyes darting around for anything heart-shaped or red. Instead, buy the person that you love a present now, and online, to avoid disappointment. This way you needn’t even head to the shops (or face the dreaded queue at Pandora) and the best part is that these gifts are all less than £50, so they won’t break the bank after a rather expensive January.
We’ve left the fluffy toys, heart-shaped chocolate boxes and gimmicky gifts in last year’s gift guide because in 2022 we’re only suggesting you buy them a gift they’ll actually use more than once. This way you’ll be spending your money wisely, and it’s kinder to the environment. Here’s a list of everything we think your significant other would love to receive, from dressing gowns to candles, foodie gifts plus additions to their home decor.
Once you’ve found the perfect gift idea, we’ve got plenty more Valentines’ Day budget ideas for you to browse, to help you celebrate at home in 2022 if going out isn’t your thing.
The best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts to buy in 2022
1. Bubble Plant Pot: £9.99 at H&M
These pots are bang on-trend right now, and they’re great for housing plants, holding utensils or even for her makeup brushes. Their neutral colour paired with their unique texture will be sure to add a striking look to shelving or a corner of your home. Any home decor lover would LOVE to receive one of these.
2. You Light Up My Life: £10.95 at Biscuiteers
Send them a letterbox Valentine’s Day biscuit to literally brighten up their day – and to tantalize their taste buds. This one is shaped like a lightbulb and decorated to read ‘You Light Up My Life’, plus it’s lemon flavoured. So cute!
3. Of Life & Lemons ‘Our Song’ Personalised Vinyl Record Keyring: £11.50 at Not on The High Street
This way, your Valentine will have your favourite couples song with them wherever they go. Whether that be a song that was playing the first night you met, your wedding song or any other tune is your choice. They can attach it to their keys as a lovely reminder.
4. Dagny Monogram Mug : £12 at Anthropologie
This stoneware mug ought to remind them of you whether they’re using it for their morning coffee on a Sunday, or a midday cup of green tea whilst working from home. It’s pretty and you can personalise it with their initial, plus it’s handpainted and it’s both dishwasher and microwave safe.
5. Duffy White Marble & Gold Metal Incense Holder & Sticks: £13.50 at Oliver Bonas
Pretty and practical, this marble and gold incense holder comes complete with citrus-scented sticks and packaged in an Oliver Bonas box, ready to gift. A brilliant addition to a hallway or living room, for adding fragrance – subtly.
6. The Ginger Jungle The String Of Hearts Valentines Gift: £14.99 at Not on the High Street
A gift that keeps on giving, plus this one helps to save the planet at the same time. A string of hearts plant is a very apt gift for Valentine’s Day, and you can gift this one with a personalised plant marker that says anything from ‘I Love you’ to ‘Please Don’t Kill Me’.
7. Harley and J Baby It’s You Tote Bag: Now £14.99 at Society6
Gift this bag to the one you love and they’ll use it for holding their food shopping, carrying their laptop to work, or as a beach bag – and more. It reads ‘Baby It’s You’ and is created from premium, canvas-like material whilst also being double-stitched.
8. Personalised Letterbox Love Hug: £14.99 at Personalise.co.uk
Gift this slab of creamy Belgian chocolate to anyone with a sweet tooth and they’ll smile from ear to ear. You can personalise the text and it’s decorated with Maltesers, KitKat, Dairy Milk plus more. Whilst it can stay fresh for up to 6 months if stored properly, they’ll probably struggle not to devour it all at once.
9. Oakdene Designs Personalised ‘Have A Cracking Day’ Dippy Egg Board: £17 at Not on the High Street
How does your Valentine like their eggs in the morning? If boiled is the answer, then this is the gift for them. Personalise it with their name and they’ll enjoy a dippy egg with a smile on their face –every single time.
10. Personalised Heart Embroidered Snug Socks: £17.99 at Prezzy Box
If your Valentine forever has cold feet, then give them the gift of some snazzy embroidered socks that they can wear at home, on a dog walk or wherever else. Choose from pink, grey or blue and they can even be posted through their letterbox.
11. Spring Candle: £20 at The White Company
The gift that keeps on giving from Valentine’s Day until the end of spring, she’ll light this on her coffee table or in her bedroom, to flood her home with the fresh and earthy scent of Honeysuckle, Rose & Cut Grass. It’s also made from high-quality mineral wax, and poured into a lovely fluted glass vessel that can be reused for storage. Get it gift wrapped…
12. Oakdene Designs Personalised Solid Copper Photo Print: £24 at Not on the High Street
A unique way to remember a special moment, this copper frame sits tidily on a bedside table or a side table, with enough space to engrave a few words or a special date. Add a picture that you love of your OH and sign it on the bottom so they forever know it was from you.
13. Afternoon Tea Hamper: £24 at Bunches
Tuck into a range of delectable sweet treats and the perfect cuppa on the afternoon of Valentine’s Day, from the comfort of your own home. Pair it with some sandwiches and you’ve got a complete afternoon tea. Included in this hamper comes 6 items, from biscuits to jam, shortbread, cake, tea and chocolate.
14. Valentine’s 12 Red Roses: £24.99 at Blossoming Gifts
Nothing says Happy Valentine’s Day like a bunch of roses, and for less than £25 we’ve spotted a dozen red ones, that can be delivered straight to their door. Buy now and they’ll be delivered from the 11th of February. A fuss-free yet trusty gift that’ll leave them smiling.
15. Waffled Dressing Gown: £24.99 at H&M
A dressing gown is the ultimate failsafe Valentine’s Day present whether your OH loves to lounge in their robe on a Friday night, post-bath, or they enjoy chilling in their dressing gown hungover on a Sunday morning whilst frying up some eggs. It’s super luxurious in a waffle weave and it comes in white, grey, beige, pink plus more.
16. Lazy Man Frying Pan: Now £25 at Men Kind
Yes, you can cook an entire fry up in this one pan. There are separate sections for your beans, eggs, bacon, sausages and even mushrooms to cook. It works on all hobs, plus it has a non-stick coating. A staple for Sunday mornings, plus it means less to wash up. Winning!
17. MixPixie Personalised Gift Hamper For Her: £32 at Not on the High Street
The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift hamper for her, inside comes a beautiful bouquet of dried flowers, a bottle of prosecco plus chocolates tucked inside a cute paint tin. Personalise the chocolates and prosecco with text and add a Spotify code to their favourite song or playlist.
18. Amara Pink Heart Bowls Set of Three: £34.50 at Oliver Bonas
How cute are these heart-shaped bowls? They’re ideal for serving crisps, nuts, olives and more –year-round. Included in the box comes three sizes of bowls, all of which are made of stoneware with a luxe variegated reactive glaze finish. They nest together when it comes to storing, and the best part? No two are the same.
19. Reusable Water Bottle: £34.80 at Moo
Gift them this reusable water bottle to help save the planet one step at a time. This bottle can keep cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours, and hot drinks warm for up to 12 hours – impressive! It comes in 5 colourways and it has a 500ml capacity. Stainless steel with a leak-proof lid, it even has a non-slip base plus it will fit in their car drinks holder.
20. Brick Yourself Personalised Mini Figures: £34.99 at Firebox
A romantic gift for a LEGO lover, inside this frame you can personalise a LEGO figure to look like your other half, with a note written by you for the finishing touch. Be that a special date the two of you share together, a favourite quote or a nickname…
21. LEGO 10280 Flower Bouquet: Now £35.09 at Amazon
The best of both worlds, this 2-in-1 gift will provide entertainment and they’ll prove to be a striking addition to their home decor. This should keep them busy on Valentine’s Day, not to mention they never die, so they can be used to bring the outdoors in, year-round. Super popular and for good reason…
22. Heart Waffle Maker: £40 at Uncommon Goods
Whip up a romantic breakfast every weekend with help from this waffle maker, for only the most fluffy and crispy waffles. It’s the only way to make perfect heart-shaped waffles, plus it can make nine of them at once. Take breakfast in bed to a new level and enjoy yours with bacon, fried egg and maple syrup. Thank us later.
23. Make & Mend Couples Embroidered Photo Artwork: £40 at Not on the High Street
This thoughtful gift showcases your favourite couple photo, along with a vintage-style embroidered label adorned with both of your initials and a special date. Definitely one for going on display, perhaps on a bedside table or open shelving in a living room.
24. Way To Your Heart Hamper: £40 at Hotel Chocolat
Filled with various chocolates to enjoy on Valentine’s Day (and beyond), this chocolate lovers hamper even includes a mini bottle of Prosecco for them to wash all of these sweet treats down with. The ultimate gift for anyone who loves chocolate, and rest assured it’s all tasty being from Hotel Chocolat.
25. Bespoke & Oak Co Personalised Couples Stacking Tower: £42 at Not on the High Street
Personalise a game of Jenga with your initials and a special date. This way, come a Friday night when you’re twiddling your thumbs and watching yet another episode of Bridgerton, you can dig this out of your cupboard and get competitive.
26. Spa Day with Afternoon Tea for Two:
£99 £49 at Buy a Gift
Snap up this bargain now and treat your significant other (and yourself) to a spa day – along with afternoon tea. You can choose from 6 locations in the UK, and it’ll be a day to remember that’s for sure. With 50% off right now, be quick…