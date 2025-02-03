How to fix creaking floorboards under carpet — banish that pesky squeaking without damaging your flooring

Creaking floorboards are unfortunately a problem that most people will encounter at least once in their home. While they can be tolerable at first, being followed around by an incessant squeaking noise can become quite disruptive to your living space rather quickly, and become a real inconvenience.

When the creaking happens under a carpeted floor, it can be especially difficult to know what to do without damaging your carpeting. Learning how to fix creaking floorboards under carpet without the help of a professional is therefore one of the best DIY home repair skills you can master, setting you up for a lifetime of peaceful living.

Why do floorboards creak?

There are a few different reasons why floorboards may start to creak over time. While creaking can be disconcerting, and often irritating, it’s nothing out of the ordinary and isn’t normally symptomatic of a larger problem.

‘Squeaks and creaks will occur over time due to wear and tear, where one wooden section rubs against another, or rubs against a loose nail or screw,’ says Paul Bangs, category director of Kitchens, Bathrooms, Flooring & Tiles at Wickes .

Squeaking floors can also have a lot to do with the subfloor – a layer of plywood, particleboard, or composite that sits on top of the floor joists. The creaking could be caused by the subfloor itself, or loosening floorboards between the subfloor and your carpet. ‘Floors begin to creak if they move up and down, which is either caused by an uneven subfloor, or by expansion and contraction, which can happen when there are sharp temperature swings,’ explains Paul Hambidge, managing director at Factory Direct Flooring .

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dan Duchars)

Wooden floorboards are usually nailed or glued down to the subfloor, and can become loose over time. When floorboards loosen, this creates gaps between the floorboards and subfloor, causing the squeak.

There are a number of ways you can fix creaking floorboards, however, the job is a little trickier when it's under carpet, but it is possible to do without having to call a professional in.

What you will need

A screwdriver

2.5 inch screws

Post-it notes or chalk

PVA or Adhesive

Stud finder, available at B&Q

Depending on where the creak is: a repair kit designed to go through carpet, such as Stop Squeak

Step-by-step

1. Assess where the squeak is coming from

Figuring out the source of the creaking floorboard is the first step to fixing the issue – mainly so you don’t end up pulling up carpet unnecessarily.

The easiest way to determine where a squeak is coming from is by walking around and keeping an ear out for where the squeaks get louder. ‘Move around the room methodically and slowly to hone in on where the problems are coming from. You can also look for any obvious signs of loose screws or nails, but the carpet would need to be pulled back for that,’ advises Paul.

Mark any problem areas with post-it notes, or with chalk, to know where to come back to once you start mending.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

2. Peel back the carpet to assess the damage

Once you’ve found the source of the squeaking floorboards, gently peel back the carpet covering the area. You should do this by lifting the carpet from the gripper rods around the room's perimeter, so you shouldn’t have to cut it.

Even if it's just a small section, this is the best way to assess how to repair the creaking floorboards. ‘Once you’ve located the noisy spots, check the floorboard layout. If nails are protruding, it means they’re not properly secured,’ advises Gareth Davies, design director at Classic Interiors .

If the squeak is coming from the centre of the room, or you can’t peel back the carpet for another reason, there are specialist tools available which are designed to go through carpet instead of having to pull it up. ‘If removing the carpet is difficult, use a stud finder to locate the joists beneath the carpet,’ adds Gareth. In this situation, it's important to use screws which are designed to go through the carpet, like Stop Squeak, available for £36 at B&Q , to cause minimal damage to your carpet.

But, it's worth noting, ‘going through the carpet wouldn't be my recommendation,’ advises Paul. ‘I'd always suggest peeling back the carpet first, then tackling the issue, whether it's caused by floorboards, or the subfloor and floor joists.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Simon Whitmore)

3. Remove and tighten loose screws

If you have floorboards between your carpet and subfloor, ‘look for loose screws or nails,’ says Paul. ‘Carefully remove them before rescrewing the boards to the subfloor.’

‘Screw the boards directly into the joists,’ recommends Gareth. ‘Use 2.5-inch screws for a secure fit without damaging the wood. Drilling pilot holes first will help prevent splits and ensure a long-lasting fix.’

If you only have a subfloor beneath your carpet, you can use a stud finder to locate the floor joists, and screw the subfloor directly into the joists.

For a longer-lasting, more durable fix, you can also apply PVA or a silicone adhesive between the boards and joists. ‘This will cushion any movement and keep your floors quiet. A careful, practical fix will prevent further noise without unnecessary steps,’ adds Gareth.

4. Check for any remaining squeaks

Walk over the area again to see if any squeaks persist.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

5. Replace and repair the carpet

If you were able to remove the carpet by lifting it from the gripper rods, simply re-fix the carpet to the gripper rods to restore the calm in your home.

In some scenarios, cutting the carpet is unavoidable. If for any reason you needed to do this, ‘use carpet tape to press it back down,’ says Paul. ‘Hide the cut by fluffing up the carpet fibres around it.’

FAQs

Can you fix squeaky floors without removing carpet?

If for any reason you’re unable to remove your carpet, you can purchase kits specially designed to screw through carpet without causing damage. These come with wax-coated screws which won’t snag the carpet fibres, and a tool that guides the screws into the correct spot.

When should I be concerned about creaking floorboards?

If you follow the above steps and the squeaking still persists, it may be time to consult a professional, as this could indicate a structural problem.

If the subfloor is the source of the problem, and securing it to the floor joists doesn’t work, you may also need to call a professional. ‘A carpenter should be able to help you with reinforcing joists and plugging the gaps that cause the squeak,’ explains Paul Hambidge, managing director at Factory Direct Flooring .

Hopefully, if you've followed all these steps your flooring should be intact, but it might be worth cleaning your carpet when you put it back down. Now the squeaking should have stopped and you have a nice clean carpet to enjoy.