Why November is the best time of year to paint your home - experts say it’s all to do with the temperature
Don't hesitate to give your home a refresh this month
Have you ever considered how the time of year can affect your painting game? According to the experts painting your home in November could help you avoid a whole host of paint problems.
A recent survey by Ronseal found that 40 per cent of Brits wait until the summer months to complete any painting tasks, with just 13 per cent waiting until winter to get them done. However, experts have revealed November is the best month for painting as it has the best balance of temperature and humidity.
After choosing the perfect paint colour and learning how to paint a wall or skirting board, you want the final product to be beautiful. So it's worth getting the time of your next DIY project just right.
Why you should paint in November
While it may not sound like the obvious choice, November is the best time to paint because it has the least amount of temperature fluctuations. This, and being less humid compared to summer means your paint will dry more evenly and smoothly, with less risk of bubbling.
‘When it comes to painting indoors, the winter months offer the best conditions as they have the lowest levels of humidity – between 40% and 70% is ideal,’ says Jimmy Englezos, paint expert at Ronseal.
‘When the air is dry, it helps the paint dry faster and prevents moisture from getting trapped underneath. This will result in a smoother finish as the paint has a chance to dry properly.
‘Whereas during high humidity levels in the summer months – the paint can dry too quickly and not adhere well, leading to cracking and peeling. The drying time when painting during hotter conditions is also significantly longer compared to cooler temperatures contrary to popular belief.’
Painting in November also ensures your paint jobs are wrapped up in time for Christmas, easing stress ahead of the festive season.
However, Jimmy warns that painting is best done in temperatures 10 degrees and above to prevent your paint from thickening and even freezing. November is the last of ‘milder’ months as from January you can expect a frostier climate.
What you need to be aware of
Despite being a better month to pick up your paintbrush, there are still challenges you need to be aware of when painting in November.
‘The fumes from painting during winter could be a challenge for some during this period, as the colder months mean people are rightly less willing to open windows and ventilate their space,’ says Michael Rolland, Managing Director and Paint Expert at The Paint Shed.
‘To counteract this, air purifiers can help to absorb smells much quicker or you could choose a paint with low VOC such as Farrow and Ball Dead Flat. Low-VOC paints can be great for those who have asthma, allergies or are just more sensitive to chemicals.’
The colder weather can also mean drying time takes a little longer, too. If the weather does drop below 10 degrees, you can risk your paint fading as a result.
However, if you stick to the right time of year (and temperature) you’ll have a paint job to be proud of. Can you think of any painting tasks that need doing right now?
Shop Low-VOC paints
Farrow & Ball's dead flat is a matte finish that is tough and durable, and we love this shade of green which remains a huge colour trend this year.
Peachy hues are a great way to inject some warmth into yourself - and what better time than as winter draws in.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
