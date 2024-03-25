A simple DIY lighting hack made this hallway look so much more expensive

The attention is in the detail, and this incredibly simple DIY project was the key to making the lighting in this hallway look so much more expensive on a budget.

If you've already got some good hallway lighting ideas in place, but aren't keen on the style any longer, you can reuse your fixtures and give them a revamp as Instagrammer Jenny Game, known as @Jenshomejournal showed when she used paint to transform her pendant light cords.

Simple pendant light hack

Jenny Game, a UK based content creator, was no stranger to an easy DIY project. 'I've used Frenchic paint on a uPVC door, to paint a bathroom and to upcycle furniture before,' she says. And it was this experience that led her down the line of getting creative with her light fittings.

Before

(Image credit: @JensHomeJournal / Frenchic Paint)

The neutral hallway is beautifully neat and you'll just be able to spot Jenny's old light fitting. 'I wanted to change the lights from these glitzy ones to something more in keeping with my taste,' says Jenny. 'But when I changed to black shades, the white cords didn't work, so I had the idea to paint them black to match the shades.'

After

(Image credit: @JensHomeJournal / Frenchic Paint)

The new black lighting works well in this monochromatic setting and was minimal effort. 'It was super simple,' says Jenny, 'just a careful light sand to give the paint a little more texture to grip to, and then I finished with two coats of Blackjack and it was done.

'It was something I'd done years before and it lasted well,' Jenny continues. 'It's definitely something I'd do again.'

(Image credit: @JensHomeJournal / Frenchic Paint)

Carrying out the work herself, Jenny was keen to share how easy it was to do. 'I'm sure there will be other occasions I do the same thing too,' she says.

Do note that before painting any lighting cords check they are in good condition and not damaged before heading in with any paint. While this is a small hack, it's that tiny attention to detail that makes your hallway ideas look more considered and expensive.

If you're considering a similar makeover Frenchic has recently launched a collection in partnership with mental health charity, Samaritans. 10% of sales from this collection go towards charity, helping support others in need while you look after your home.