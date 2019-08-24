Best trampolines – and everything you need to know before you buy

Trampolines are a popular way to tempt kids away from screens and out into the garden, for fresh air for some exercise. But they can be expensive, so it’s worth doing your homework first.

We’ve covered all the bases you need to consider before jumping in and buying a trampoline for your own garden. Along with all the things to need to know how caring for it, to keep it as good as new year after year.

Things to consider before buying a trampoline

Which size should I go for?

Consider the age of the users and your garden size. Larger trampolines aren’t suitable for children under six, as they have a bigger bounce, so the frame is higher. While 12ft is the most popular frame size, all models should list a maximum weight limit (if you’re tempted to have a go…). Anything over that will put stress on the springs and shorten its life.

Where’s best to set it up?

Choose a spot at least 2m away from buildings, fences and bushes, and away from overhead trees or washing lines – allow 7.5m overhead clearance. It should be placed on soft, level ground – never on hard surfaces which stress the frame and are dangerous to fall on.

What should I be looking for?

The frame should be a thick gauge steel – the heavier, the better – in a galvanised finish to guard against rust. Longer springs give a bigger bounce and should be zinc-coated for protection. With bigger trampolines, welded joints can be weak spots, so look for those with reinforcements.

Are there safety features to consider?

Springs should have protective padding. An enclosure is essential and should meet European safety standards – go for one with a reinforced top rim to stop the net sagging. Net poles should also be padded for protection.

What’s the best way to care for a trampoline?

Users should wear socks and no shoes, to protect and keep the bounce mat clean. Inspect regularly for any damage and wash with soapy water and a soft brush. Store inside over winter if possible, or remove the net, mat and springs and store in a dry place.

Best trampolines

1. Plum at Robert Dyas



Make a trampoline seamlessly integrate into your garden space by setting it into the lawn. An in-ground trampoline looks much more discreet.

Buy now: Square in-ground 11ft trampoline, £549.99, Plum at Robert Dyas

2. Slama Jama at Very

Shoot some hoops while jumping to new heights. This cool trampoline features a basketball hoop, so kids can practise ball skills too.

Buy now: Slama Jama 12ft trampoline and enclosure, NOW £164.99 was £289.99, Very

3. My First Trampoline at George Home

Small scale for all things great and small. A starter-size trampoline, perfect for little ones and small gardens.

Buy now: My First 7ft trampoline and enclosure, £89, George Home

The right trampoline will have little ones bouncing with delight all summer long.