Experts are urging homeowners to bury banana skins in their garden this November - here's why
Keep hold of those banana skins for a natural garden boost
Once we reach November, our gardens need all the help they can get. The good news is, there's a simple hack that will prep and prime our soils ready for spring, and it all involves a banana skin.
That's right: the humble banana skin is your garden's secret weapon this winter. Experts are urging gardeners to add it to their soil right now because it's a natural fertiliser that will amp up your soil's nutritional value during the colder months, so that it's ready to receive and nourish your plants come spring.
But how exactly do you use leftover banana peel in the garden, and why is now the best time to do it? Below, gardening experts share their top tips.
Why should you add a banana to your garden this November?
Autumn garden prep tips often focus on nurturing the soil so that it can, in turn, nurture your plants next year. Tips like using coffee grounds in the garden are popular for a reason; they enrich the soil and create the conditions for a better growing season, simply by using something that would have otherwise gone in the bin.
This year, bananas are in the spotlight. 'Adding a banana to your garden right now is a simple and natural way to help your plants grow strong and healthy,' Julian Palphramand, Head of Plants at British Garden Centres says.
As the Head of Plants at British Garden Centres (which operates over 70 centres across the UK), Julian oversees plant selection with his team of buyers and provides horticultural guidance for the company and the public
According to Julian, the nutrients in bananas can do wonders for our soil. 'Bananas, especially their skin, are packed with important nutrients like potassium, phosphorus, calcium, and magnesium. These nutrients help strengthen plant roots, boost flower and fruit growth, and make plants more resistant to disease.'
Just like the clever ways to use eggshells in the garden, the best thing about the banana hack is that it's a budget garden idea – it won't cost you an extra penny.
How to add a banana to your garden in November
So, what's the best way to use a banana in the garden at this time of year? As Julian mentions, it's the banana skin that has the benefits – so no need to sacrifice any of the banana you actually eat.
Happily, there are several ways to add banana peel to your garden. Richard Barker, gardening expert and commercial director at LBS Horticulture suggests trying any of the following methods:
- Composting – chop the banana peels into smaller pieces, and then add them to a compost heap. Chopping the peels will speed up decomposition, and the compost can then be used to add nutrients to the garden.
- Bury in the soil – cut the banana peel into pieces, and bury them a few inches deep in the soil around plants. This can act as a slow release fertiliser, as the nutrients in the peel will be released as it decomposes.
- Banana water – soak banana peels in water for at least 24 hours. This water can then be used to water plants or the soil, providing a brief boost in nutrients.
- Powder – bake the banana peels at a low temperature for a few hours, and then blend or grind the baked peels up into a powder. This powder can be mixed into the soil to give plants a slow release of nutrients.
Whatever method you use, the key is that you chop or blend your banana peel first. A whole banana skin would take too long to decompose, and your soil won't get all the nutrients on offer.
Now is the time to put banana in the garden to give your soil the helping hand it needs. You'll thank yourself (and your bananas) come spring.
