Any good gardener knows the merit of a good fertiliser to improve their crop yields, support plant growth and solve nutrient deficiencies. But if you’re looking for a gentle and natural alternative, garden experts are recommending mushroom water - and you can make it at home for free.

Mushrooms are a key ingredient in many dishes, which is why it’s always handy to know how to grow mushrooms for an endless supply of this tasty, nutritional fungi. And if you need any more convincing to add mushrooms to your greenhouse, you can also use them to give your plants a well-needed hydration boost.

Mushroom water can improve plant hydration, soil quality, and enhance nutrient uptake, three things that will really let your garden ideas bloom. This is everything you need to know, plus how to make mushroom water yourself.

Why should you use mushroom water on your plants?

‘When you soak mushrooms in water, they release some of their mycelial matter together with essential nutrients, including potassium and phosphorus, into the water,’ says Lucie Bradley, garden and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation.

‘When used to water at the base of your plants, this mushroom water adds the mycelium to the soil, which increases the beneficial fungal activity in the soil, which improves the soil structure and its ability to retain moisture.

‘The mycelium also helps to improve the plant roots’ ability to absorb minerals from the soil. At the same time, the mushroom water adds essential nutrients and minerals to the soil in a natural way, without having to use chemical fertilisers.’

Due to its hydrating qualities, mushroom water is best used during heatwaves when there is a greater likelihood to be drought conditions or a hosepipe ban . But it’s still beneficial to use mushroom water all year round. This reduces the risk of nutrient burn, which can happen when you use strong fertilisers excessively.

‘Because mushroom water is mild, it is less likely to overwhelm plants. Instead, it could slowly release moisture into the soil, supporting hydration while reducing the risk of nutrient burn,’ say mushroom experts at Urban Farm-it .

And if you’re wondering what plants to use it on, Lucie says it’s excellent for your houseplants, hanging baskets and container gardens, and most flowering plants.

‘During the autumn, you can boost perennials, including coneflowers, daylilies and rudbeckia, which will benefit from a boost in nutrients late in the season,’ she says.

How to make mushroom water

It really is super-simple to make mushroom water. All you need is mushrooms and water, and that is quite literally it.

‘Simply chop a handful of mushrooms - fresh or dried - and leave them in water for 12 to 24 hours. The infusion can then be poured at the base of your plants, where it may gradually seep into the soil,’ say the experts at Urban Farm-it.

Lucie says dried mushrooms work best, but you can use supermarket ones. Alternatively, there are some mushroom-based fertilisers available on the market, such as the DYNOMYCO Granular Mycorrhizal Fungi Inoculant (£15.95 at Amazon) , which works to improve root strength, nutrient absorption and crop yields.

‘You can use fresh or dried mushrooms when making mushroom water for your plants. Using dried mushrooms will actually produce a more nutrient-rich water than fresh mushrooms. However, both types will add nutrients and produce a liquid that will improve the hydration of the soil it is poured onto,’ Lucie says.

‘When using fresh mushrooms, either home-grown or bought from a supermarket, use oyster, wine cap, shitake or lion's mane mushrooms. All of these mushrooms are saprotropic, feeding on and breaking down organic matter, converting it into forms that plants can absorb. This makes them perfect for producing water that will improve the nutrients in the soil and increase its water uptake.’

If you fancy giving mushroom water a try, while you can use mushrooms from the veg drawer in your fridge, investing in a mushroom grow kit can be a fun way to make mushroom water while seeing these fun-guys grow.

