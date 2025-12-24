I've just discovered bin compactors – and they're a Christmas rubbish game-changer

Between the endless reams of wrapping paper, cardboard boxes from countless deliveries and the inevitable clear-out before guests arrive, Christmas has a habit of producing far more rubbish than usual, and it can feel like you're constantly playing rubbish tetris. And add to that the disrupted bin collection schedules over the festive period, and it's no wonder that overflowing wheelie bins become a familiar sight post-Christmas.

I got targeted on Instagram recently for a product I'd never heard of but instantly knew that I needed: a wheelie bin compactor, £26.95 at Amazon. Designed to compress rubbish inside your existing bin, these compactors compress the volume of waste, meaning you can fit more into each bin without resorting to trips to the tip or open bin lids, which is deemed bad bin etiquette. Plus, you'll not risk a fine by trying to sneak anything into your neighbour's bins.

Here's why this is a great buy for over the Christmas period and also why you shouldn't take the bin compaction too far.

At first glance, the appeal of a bin compactor is pretty obvious. When collections are pushed back a week (or skipped entirely), it can help you stay on top of waste without unsightly overflow ruining your outdoor Christmas decor aesthetic. Think bottles, boxes and wrapping paper that build up very quickly after the big day. The compactor is a great way to flatten all this down to make more space in your recycling bin for sure.

This particular compactor has two handy hooks that easily attach to your wheelie bin, and the position of the front, back and right side of the compactor plate is adjustable, so you can press down the rubbish fully. It's also suitable for all 120-litre or 240-litre wheelie bins.

What I also like is how it makes you feel a tad more on top of the mess, rather than letting it pile up. Used sensibly, it isn't about cramming everything in at all costs but more about buying yourself a little extra space and calm when the rubbish seems to be coming at you at all angles.

(Image credit: Amazon)

It is really important to use this piece of kit sensibly, though. Compacting rubbish too much can actually cause a few problems, as overfilled or overweight bins may not be collected at all, with rules varying depending on your local council.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Some councils discourage compacting waste entirely, particularly when it comes to recycling, as crushed items can be harder to sort or process. It's also worth being mindful of what you're actually compressing. For example, food waste and nappies are best left out.

However, when used lightly and alongside proper recycling sorting, a wheelie bin compactor is a really helpful short-term solution. Just don't forget to check your local council's guidance before you get too carried away!

I think my bin compactor will come in super handy this Christmas week with the amount of rubbish we've already got on our hands.

I'm just making sure I don't go overboard by overfilling my wheelie bins, so it helps rather than causes issues when collection day comes around. Will you be buying one?