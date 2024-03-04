Aldi is selling a walk-in greenhouse for £30 – it's perfect for small gardens and newbie gardeners

The second drop of Aldi's gardening range will be hitting shelves this Thursday 7th March, including an all-new walk-in greenhouse that we're eyeing up, in particular. At its £29.99 price point, we think it's set to be a staple for small gardens this springtime.

With the beginning of March at hand, we'd be confident in betting that you've probably already got a handful of garden ideas on the back burner. We don't know about you, but we think it's safe to say that the GYO agenda is certainly alive and well, as the appetite for growing your own fruits and vegetables at home continues to develop.

Now more than ever, we are seeing retailers catering to small gardens, providing solutions to allow those with the tiniest plots to start a small vegetable garden – and Aldi's walk-in greenhouse is the newest launch for the green-fingered (and novices) among us to keep a keen eye on.

Aldi walk-in greenhouse

Ideal for propagating seeds, growing flowers or kickstarting your supply of endless fruits and veggies, Aldi's Walk-In Greenhouse is the perfect companion for those beginning their gardening journey in smaller spaces.

Retailing for £29.99, the walk-in greenhouse has six shelves for all your seed trays and pots, a roll-up zip door and a cover to protect your plants from the oh-so-unpredictable British weather. Better yet, it's easy to assemble with no tools required, making the dream of a container garden even more accessible.

Not to mention, shoppers can even save £20 compared to similar walk-in greenhouses at other retailers, making it the most affordable greenhouse on the market.

Alternatively, if you're really pressed for outdoor space and only have the luxury of a windowsill or sunlit shelf, Aldi launched its £3 windowsill greenhouse last week. If you're lucky, you might still be able to nab one for yourself at your local store if that sounds more up your street.

However, seeing as fans have previously raved about the sellout Aldi mini cold frame (which, fingers crossed, we'd also be keen to see return to stores this year), we do not doubt that the budget supermarket's new walk-in variation will also live up to expectations and set a new standard for budget garden ideas.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The new Aldi walk-in greenhouse will be available in stores on the 7th of March, launching alongside some other gardening products not to be missed out on. This includes grow tunnels, grow bags, and a pop-up space-saving garden waste bag.

For a full look at everything Aldi has to offer this spring to bring your GYO ideas to life, remember to pop into your local this week to avoid disappointment.