Shirlie Kemp has decorated her greenhouse for Christmas, and honestly, the result is truly enchanting - at Ideal Home, we think this is a joyous trend every gardener should try this festive season.

For some gardeners, it may seem like a no-brainer to merge their garden with the latest Christmas trends , thus turning the entirety of their home into a beautiful festive scene, and that’s exactly what Shirlie has done.

Shirlie, known for her part in pop duo Pepsi & Shirlie and her marriage to Martin Kemp, is also an avid gardener, with her garden frequently lending itself as a source of inspiration to the team. And her decorated greenhouse is the latest Christmas decorating idea I’m sticking on my moodboard.

Shirlie frequently shares glimpses into her gardening via the Kemp’s home Instagram page @insidemaisonumber9 . In the summer, we couldn’t get enough of her decorative pastel-coloured blooms , and now all eyes are on her greenhouse.

Shirlie’s greenhouse features twinkling fairy lights and garlands, which work well together to create a traditional, festive look. Not to mention it complements the bronze colourway of the greenhouse beautifully.

‘It’s not something you see every day, but decorating a greenhouse for Christmas is such a clever way to bring festive spirit into every part of the home, including your back garden. Most people focus all their energy on the front of the house, but this shows how the back garden can play just as magical a role. In Shirlie’s case, the greenhouse becomes a real feature of their garden, and it’s lovely to see it celebrated rather than hidden away,’ says Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James .

‘There’s a real charm in decorating spaces where you’re still spending time over winter. If you’re popping in and out of the greenhouse for gardening jobs or storing bits and bobs, a festive wreath on the door or some twinkling lights overhead make those everyday tasks feel a bit more joyful. Let’s be honest, greenhouses aren’t always the prettiest feature in a garden, but this is a brilliant way to soften that and turn it into a Christmassy statement that you’ll enjoy looking at.’

How to decorate a greenhouse for Christmas

Completing your winter gardening jobs can feel more of a chore compared to summer jobs when the sun is shining down on your back, which is why turning your outside space into a festive, winter wonderland can help boost your mood, as well as make your garden a focal point of your home all year round.

And if you want to do it, too, Shirlie has proven that opting for natural, simple decorations is all you need to make your greenhouse look truly magical.

‘I recommend keeping things gentle and atmospheric rather than heavy or cluttered. Warm white fairy lights draped along the rafters or shelves add an instant sense of magic,’ says Alex Biggart, floral expert at 123 Flowers .

‘A small Christmas tree looks wonderful inside, especially if you keep the decorations natural, such as dried orange slices, pinecones, or simple wooden ornaments. Wreaths on the door, a few sprigs of holly, or potted seasonal plants like hellebores and cyclamen also work beautifully.

‘If you use candles, choose battery-powered ones for safety. The goal is to enhance the natural beauty of the greenhouse while keeping the space functional.’

Since I first spotted Shirlie’s beautifully decorated greenhouse, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it. It’s a simple, low-effort idea that has the potential to completely transform your garden. Would you try it?