4 surprising benefits bats bring to your garden and why you shouldn’t fear them, according to experts
Let's get batty about bats
Are you scared of bats? You wouldn’t be alone if you were. While the cultural connotations of bats are pretty sinister, with people associating them with darkness, vampires and disease, the truth couldn’t be further from this. It’s actually really important to know how to attract bats to your garden, as they have so many benefits, such as acting as natural pest control agents.
One in five adults in the UK dislikes or hates bats, according to a OnePoll survey. However, experts want this stigma to end as benefits are, in fact, very beneficial animals to have around.
According to the Bat Conservation Trust, bats are threatened in the UK. So, experts want you to leave stigma behind and embrace the brilliant benefits bats bring to our environment.
1. Pest control
Bats love insects, with their favourite food being moths, midges, mosquitoes, and flies. So if you were looking to get rid of flies or mosquitoes, a bat-friendly garden could be very beneficial.
‘Bats are expert insect hunters, consuming hundreds or even thousands of insects each night. By naturally keeping insect populations in balance, they reduce the need for chemical pesticides, making your garden healthier and more eco-friendly,’ says Sean McMenemy, wildlife expert and founder of Ark Wildlife.
2. They are an indicator of a healthy envrionment
As is the case for most wildlife gardens, an abundance of visitors such as birds, hedgehogs, frogs and bats is a good indicator that the environment is healthy.
‘Bats are very sensitive to pollution and habitat loss; their presence suggests your garden offers good quality, wildlife-friendly conditions,’ says Holly Jones, spokesperson for Garden Street.
3. They can help pollinate plants
‘Some bat species (mainly in warmer climates) help pollinate plants and spread seeds,’ says Holly.
You may be unaware that over 500 species of plants rely on bats to help pollinate them, including mangoes and bananas, as reported by the Bat Conservation Trust. And while you're unlikely to be growing either of these fruits, in the UK, they can help to pollinate plants like Honeysuckle and fleabane.
The trust reports that plants pollinated by bats have pale, nocturnal flowers, compared to the brightly coloured daytime flowers pollinated by bees.
4. Biodiversity support
‘Encouraging bats creates a more balanced garden ecosystem, helping other wildlife thrive,’ says Holly.
Bats account for a third of all mammal species in the UK, and as they are sensitive to changes such as landscape change, agricultural development and loss of habitats, they are excellent indicators of the health of the UK’s wildlife.
As natural pest control they keep insect populations as they should be, keeping the food chain as it should be.
Attract bats to your garden
Bats are nothing to be scared of and should actively be encouraged to your garden.
