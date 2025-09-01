4 surprising benefits bats bring to your garden and why you shouldn’t fear them, according to experts

Are you scared of bats? You wouldn’t be alone if you were. While the cultural connotations of bats are pretty sinister, with people associating them with darkness, vampires and disease, the truth couldn’t be further from this. It’s actually really important to know how to attract bats to your garden , as they have so many benefits, such as acting as natural pest control agents.

One in five adults in the UK dislikes or hates bats, according to a OnePoll survey . However, experts want this stigma to end as benefits are, in fact, very beneficial animals to have around.

According to the Bat Conservation Trust , bats are threatened in the UK. So, experts want you to leave stigma behind and embrace the brilliant benefits bats bring to our environment.

1. Pest control

Bats love insects, with their favourite food being moths, midges, mosquitoes, and flies. So if you were looking to get rid of flies or mosquitoes, a bat-friendly garden could be very beneficial.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Bats are expert insect hunters, consuming hundreds or even thousands of insects each night. By naturally keeping insect populations in balance, they reduce the need for chemical pesticides, making your garden healthier and more eco-friendly,’ says Sean McMenemy, wildlife expert and founder of Ark Wildlife .

2. They are an indicator of a healthy envrionment

As is the case for most wildlife gardens, an abundance of visitors such as birds, hedgehogs, frogs and bats is a good indicator that the environment is healthy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Bats are very sensitive to pollution and habitat loss; their presence suggests your garden offers good quality, wildlife-friendly conditions,’ says Holly Jones, spokesperson for Garden Street .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. They can help pollinate plants

‘Some bat species (mainly in warmer climates) help pollinate plants and spread seeds,’ says Holly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may be unaware that over 500 species of plants rely on bats to help pollinate them, including mangoes and bananas, as reported by the Bat Conservation Trust. And while you're unlikely to be growing either of these fruits, in the UK, they can help to pollinate plants like Honeysuckle and fleabane.

The trust reports that plants pollinated by bats have pale, nocturnal flowers, compared to the brightly coloured daytime flowers pollinated by bees.

4. Biodiversity support

‘Encouraging bats creates a more balanced garden ecosystem, helping other wildlife thrive,’ says Holly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bats account for a third of all mammal species in the UK, and as they are sensitive to changes such as landscape change, agricultural development and loss of habitats, they are excellent indicators of the health of the UK’s wildlife.

As natural pest control they keep insect populations as they should be, keeping the food chain as it should be.

Attract bats to your garden

Seedball Seedball Bat Mix Wildflower Seed Bombs £9.99 at Amazon These seed bombs contain wildlflowers that are great for attracting bats to your garden. These contain a mix of Borage, Cornflower, Corn marigold, Evening primrose, Wallflower and Night-scented stock. WildYard Wildyard Complete Outdoor Bat House & Box £29.99 at Amazon Bat habitats are in decline, so providing a place to roost is important to keep bats coming back to your garden. Direct Global Trading Pre Formed Fish Wildlife Starter Garden Pond Uk Manufactured £31.99 at Amazon Flying insects are drawn to water sources and boggy areas of your garden, providing even more food for bats.

Bats are nothing to be scared of and should actively be encouraged to your garden.