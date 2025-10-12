Is the UK experiencing a ‘ratmageddon’? Pest experts reveal how worried we should be about the increasing rat population

You may have seen an increasing number of reports stating that there is an increasing number of rats in the UK. And not one to sugarcoat things, these reports are correct. Experts are warning that we can expect to see a surge in rat populations, but I want to find out if this is something we really need to worry about.

Now, we all want to get rid of rats from our homes and gardens. Not only can they destroy our belongings, but they also carry disease, too, making them arguably the worst possible tenants.

There’s no denying we’re seeing an increase in the number of rats in the UK, but also seeing an increase in giant rats , too. This news might make your tummy churn, but ignore that feeling for now and lock in as we’re about to find out what this means and how worried we should really be.

Why are rat populations on the rise?

First things first, let’s address why rats are on the rise. And the short answer is that we have warmer temperatures and more food readily available compared to previous years.

‘Some pest control experts say requests for their services in relation to rats have risen by approximately 20% since 2023. During the last two years, more than half a million reports of rat problems were reported to councils across the UK, with almost a quarter of those arising in London,’ says Robert Collins, pest control expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk .

‘Reasons for the rise in rat populations given by pest control experts include milder winters, which allow rats to breed year-round rather than only in the warmer months. A female rat can have up to 6 litters of young in a year, giving birth to an average of 7 pups. Male juveniles can be sexually mature within just six to 10 weeks, and females within eight to 12 weeks.

‘To compound the problem, female rats can become pregnant very quickly after giving birth, even within the following 24 hours, as they undergo postpartum estrus.

‘The ready availability of food in the form of rubbish also contributes to the ideal environment for rat reproduction. With councils reducing the frequency of household collections from weekly to twice a month, there is a greater accumulation of refuse which attracts rats and other vermin.’

Robert adds that the UK’s drain and sewer systems are also a perfect habitat for rats, meaning shelter will never be in short supply. More worryingly, however, he says there is evidence that rodenticides are working less effectively.

‘Rats are becoming resistant to many of the main rodenticides, according to a study conducted by the University of Reading. A genetic mutation within this new generation means that conventional poisons no longer work. As the rats which are not immune to standard poisons are killed off, they are replaced by the resistant generation. This population will continue to grow unless a solution is found,’ he says.

Should we be worried about rats in the UK?

The idea of even more rats scuttling around is not a pleasant one. Reports have even referred to the influx of rats as ‘Ratmageddon ’, but is it as apocalyptic as it sounds? Unfortunately, Robert thinks so.

‘The increase in rat populations is concerning as rats carry diseases including leptospirosis (the severe form of which is known as Weil’s disease), hantavirus, salmonellosis and other bacteria and viruses,’ he says.

‘Transmission can occur through direct contact with rat urine, faeces, blood or saliva, inhalation of air contaminated with rat waste, bites or scratches from rats or ingestion of contaminated food or drink. Rats use urine to communicate and mark territory, so they will urinate on any surface they walk on, including kitchen cupboards or work surfaces.’

Unfortunately, the increase in rat infestation across the country over the past two years is something we should be concerned about. However, you can play an individual part to reduce the likelihood of having rats in your home, thus minimising your need to worry about your direct house.

How to deter rats from your home

The key to deterring rats from your home and garden is by making it as unappealing to them as possible, as well as securing any entryways so they can’t get in. For example, rats have a very sensitive sense of smell, so you can use vinegar to deter rats .

‘Rats are very clever at finding their way into homes, so the key is to make your home as uninviting as possible. Start by sealing up any gaps around walls, floors and pipes, and fit bristle strips under doors or mesh over vents,’ says Chris Houghton, home expert at home emergency and cover specialists, HomeServe .

‘Keep your home tidy too by storing food in sealed containers, clearing up crumbs, and keeping bins and gardens clean to remove any easy food sources.

‘Natural deterrents like mint, or ultrasonic devices that emit sounds rats dislike, can also help. If they do get in, humane or electronic traps are best, as you can release them safely. Avoid using poison or glue traps, as these can harm wildlife or even pets.’

However, it goes without saying that if you are struggling with a rat infestation, you should always consult a professional.

No one wants to think about the rat population increasing. It certainly makes my skin crawl writing about it. However, in order to stop this from becoming a larger problem, we all need to be vigilant and do what we can to deter rats from our homes.