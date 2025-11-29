5 things that people with a tidy home always have – these essential products and routines helped me realise the organised home of my dreams
I've spent the last year asking my friends and family for their must-have tips (and products)
I am not a naturally tidy person, and I'm always curious (and low-key impressed) how my family and friends manage to maintain a seemingly effortless tidy home.
My New Year's Resolution for 2025 was to become one of these people who always have a tidy home, filled with just the right amount of storage and organisation.
To help me achieve my dream of having an always tidy home, I've spent the last year asking my friends and family for their must-have home organisation tips (and products). These are the ones that I have found to be game-changing.
1. A robot vacuum
Buying one of the best robot vacuums transformed the way I clean my home. I put it on in the morning, while working from home, and every floor is clean by the time I have my 11 am coffee.
An added benefit of the robot hoover is that it means I have to keep my floors clutter-free – or the hoover gets trapped between objects and starts beeping angrily until the obstacle is cleared. A quick check that every floor is clear before I go to bed, and I'm good to go in the morning.
Crowned our best robot vacuum for mopping, this model features dual rotating mop pads, making it ideal for homes that have predominantly hard floors. The app also allows high levels of customisation, so you can automate lots of the process.
Our best robot vacuum cleaner for everyday use, Shark's PowerDetect NeverTouch is intuitive, easy to use and auto-adjusts the suction power depending on the dirt levels it faces. It isn't the quietest on the market and can only store one map; however, it's still a great option.
2. A home for coats and bags
Coats on the bannister is a pet peeve of mine – the pile gets higher and higher, and you can't find the coat you're looking for. Plus, it looks messy when you open the door. Despite disliking it, this doesn't stop me from dumping my coat there when I come in.
Talking to family and friends, I realised that my hated habit is rooted in the fact that there is nowhere else to store my coat – except for the wardrobe upstairs, which, to be realistic, I am never going to do as soon as I get home.
Instead, I started looking for solutions. The beautiful hat stands – like this one from Amazon – seemed perfect, but there is no place in my small hallway for furniture. Instead, I started looking at other options and realised that I could tuck a coat rack behind our living room door. It's invisible when the door is open (which is most of the time) and provides more than enough space for our daily coats and shoes.
If you have a home for your coats – maybe hooks on the wall – this unit is the perfect partner, providing a spot for shoes and bags. The slanted shoe storage offers a more compact alternative to bench-style set-ups and could work perfectly in spots where space is tight.
3. Clear the kitchen island
Whether you have a kitchen island or, like me, have a kitchen table, it will inevitably become a dumping ground. Even if you are good at keeping your worktops clutter-free and have decluttered unnecessary kitchen appliances and tools, a messy island or table will become the focus of attention.
When learning how to organise a kitchen island, I fell on the idea of a catch-all tray. Placing a beautiful tray in the centre of the table (with tall sides) provides a spot for me to put the things that I would usually just dump on the table. Plus, it looks like a decorative choice rather than a practical one.
To keep things looking tidy, I have made a rule: if it doesn't fit in the tray, it has to go away.
An added benefit of this system is that I can easily move the tray when it's time for dinner, so I can focus my time on keeping the rest of the kitchen tidy rather than battling the table.
4. Embrace the junk drawer
I have spent so much time trying to clear out the junk drawer and find different homes for all the bits and pieces that gather there. However, often these odds and ends just ended up cluttering my worktops, tables and other drawers.
Instead, I realised I needed to embrace the existence of this cluttered space and figure out how to organise a junk drawer.
Armed with boxes and a label maker from Amazon, I spent an afternoon organising all my rechargeable batteries – putting them in these Amazon boxes so I knew which were charged and which were not – and decluttering my cable collection.
5. Regularly declutter
I have found that following the best decluttering methods is essential if you want to keep a tidy home. I used to feel overwhelmed by the prospect of decluttering; however, a few small additions have made micro-decluttering part of my daily life.
Adopting the same strategy as Ideal Home’s Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, I added one of these £5 KUGGIS baskets from IKEA to the bottom of my wardrobe. It's the perfect place to put things that I don't want and have uploaded to eBay and Vinted. It frees up space in my wardrobe, and I can easily find the item I need when it comes time to pack and post.
And while I love an accent chair, I removed the one in my bedroom – putting an end to the dreaded chairdrobe, forcing us to put away our clothes at the end of the day.
Continuing my decluttering journey, this weekend I am going to make a start on decluttering these easy things that should be cleared out before the new year.
Will you be adopting any of my new tried and tested methods to get your home looking neat and tidy in the new year?
Holly is one of Ideal Home’s content editors. Starting her career in 2018 as a feature writer and sub-editor for Period Living magazine, she has continued this role also adding regular features for Country Homes & Interiors and the Ideal Home website to her roster. Holly has a passion for traditional and country-inspired interiors – especially kitchen design – and is happiest when exploring the countryside and hills of the Lake District. A keen gardener, she is a strong believer that you can never have too many houseplants.
