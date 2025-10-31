Robins, bees and butterflies will flock to your garden if you plant this spring bulb – now is the best time to plant it

The combination of a blooming, colourful garden and chirping birds is a lovely one. And more often than not, your flower garden and garden birds rely on each other, which is why wildlife experts are urging gardeners to plant this one bulb now to attract birds and wildlife to their gardens.

If you have a wildlife garden , I’m sure you’ll already know that attracting birds via your beds and borders is a highlight. Birds rely on plants for food, while plants rely on birds for protection from pests and pollination.

This is why experts want you to plant camassia in your garden this autumn. With striking purple flowers, this spring bulb will attract an abundance of beautiful wildlife to your garden - and the best thing is, you can plant it now.

Why do birds like camassia?

Camassia is a spring bulb you’ll never regret planting . Not only is it beautiful for us humans, but it also helps maintain the biodiversity of your garden.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Manders)

‘Birds are immediately drawn in by the vibrant hues of Camassia, yet ironically, they don’t even tend to eat the bulbs or the flowers. Camassia supports biodiversity in the garden, supporting a thriving insect population, which is scarce in winter but an essential source of food for many birds like robins,’ says James Ewens, gardening expert from Green Feathers .

‘While insects are still scarce when the ground is frozen, spring will see insects galore. The star-shaped blooms attract bees, hoverflies, beetles, and butterflies in late spring. These insects, in turn, draw insect-eating birds such as robins, wrens, and blue tits that feed on them.’

When to plant camassia

The best time to plant camassia, like with most spring bulbs, is in the autumn, so there’s still time to add this plant to your shopping list when looking to buy bulbs .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘When introducing camassia bulbs into your garden, the best time to plant is from September through to November as the remaining heat in the soil will encourage the bulbs to produce roots and become well established prior to colder weather and the ground freezing,’ says Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation .

‘Ideally find a spot in your garden for camassia bulbs where they will get either full sun or light shade and be in moist, well-draining soil. Unlike many other bulbs, camassia bulbs have adapted to suit their native soils of the Pacific Northwest of North America, where they are found growing in moist meadows and by the sides of streams. This means that you could even plant camassia in clay soil, close to garden ponds and also make an attractive addition to natural, long-grass lawns.’

Where to buy camassia

Planting camassia is beneficial to you, your garden and the wildlife that visit it. It’s a beautiful flower, and one that deserves a spot in your garden.