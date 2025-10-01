I'm a gardens editor and this is why I never clear every leaf outdoors in autumn

There's nothing quite so satisfying as the sound of autumn leaves crunch, crunch, crunching underfoot – unless, of course, you're trudging through your own backyard. While it's tempting to run for a rake, though, there's a very good reason why you shouldn't clean every leaf from your garden.

Trust me, I know all too well the urge to remove leaves from your lawn. I have a very impressive magnolia tree at the back of my own, and it sheds leaves like mad when temperatures dip. Throw in a few heavy rain showers and hey presto! It's a slippery brown slime takeover. Every single year.

The gentle gardener I'm married to, however, has taught me that it's always best to leave the leaves, and not just because it's far easier an option than whipping out a leaf blower.

Why you should leave the leaves

If you ever find yourself doom-scrolling through social media, as I often do, then you'll likely have noticed a fair few 'LEAVE THE LEAVES' posts popping up on Instagram and TikTok.

Their argument is simple enough; you shouldn't clean every leaf from your garden because it provides a vital habitat for bees, butterflies, and other wildlife over the cold winter months.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'You may be tempted to clear every leaf away, but leaving even a small pile in a quiet corner of your garden can make all the difference,' explains David Denyer, aka Eflorist's flower and garden expert.

'Dry leaves create shelter for insects and amphibians, while hedgehogs often use larger piles to hibernate safely through winter,' he adds, describing fallen leaves as the 'perfect habitat' for all of those creatures that 'support a healthy garden ecosystem'.

Honestly, I've found this to be true; in the years we've let the leaves drift around the back of our garden, we've been visited by plenty of birds, frogs and toads, as well as what we think was a snuffly little hedgehog.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Amateur Gardening)

As if rewarding us for knowing that you shouldn't clean every leaf from your garden, these same critters have turned their attention to chomping their way through some of our least favourite garden pests. Honestly, it's likely proven one of the best ways to get rid of slugs naturally for me.

Still, it's important you 'make sure any leaf piles are kept away from bonfires or bins so you don't accidentally put any animals at risk,' warns David.

How fallen leaves can benefit you

While this should be more than enough to persuade you that you shouldn't clean every leaf from your garden, I have another up my sleeve – primarily that it doesn't just benefit the environment; it benefits you, too!

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Oh yes, you'd best believe that leaves are one of the best (and free) resources for your garden – which explains why that aforementioned slippery brown mess under my magnolia tree always gives way to a plethora of healthy flowers each spring.

'Fallen leaves are rich in organic matter and minerals, and as they decompose, they improve the soil's ability to hold onto both nutrients and water,' explains David.

'This same layer of leaves also insulates roots against sudden temperature changes, which is especially useful as we start to see hot days give way to cooler nights.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

It's not as simple as leaving the leaves all over your garden, particularly if they are clogging your drains and gutters, or if they are forming an autumnal blanket on your lawn.

'A dense layer of fallen leaves can block sunlight and trap moisture [in your lawn], creating an environment where fungal diseases can grow,' says Peter Chaloner, Managing Director of Cobra Garden Machinery.

Noting that you should clear them on a dry day (and always before frost or heavy snow), he adds that you should gather them up and repurpose them around your garden – either as leaf piles for local wildlife, or by running them through something like the Cobra QS2500 2500W Quiet Electric Garden Shredder from Amazon to create smaller pieces.

''These can be used to create mulch or compost [and] added to plants or lawns, providing them with additional nutrients and helping to maintain a sustainable and productive garden,' he says.

FAQs

Is it bad to not clean up leaves? While a dense layer of leaves can result in clogged gutters and drains (not to mention an unhealthy lawn), it's not bad to not clean up leaves. In fact, you shouldn't clean every leaf from your garden if you want to make even a small wildlife garden idea a reality; a pile of autumn leaves may seem like nothing, but it's a lifeline for insects, birds, and small animals in the colder months.

Is it bad for the environment to rake your leaves? It is only bad for the environment to rake your leaves if you take them all away. Instead of bagging them up and treating them as garden waste, you should instead take care to create leaf piles for local wildlife to shelter in over the winter.

So there you have it: plenty of reasons why you shouldn't clean every leaf from your garden. Personally, I've always found that eco-friendly gardening is the easiest form of gardening, as it means you're working with nature rather than against it.

Oh sure, you might have to do a spot of raking if you find your lawn is densely covered. And, sure, you will likely have to remove leaves from drains and gutters if they start blocking rainwater. Remove every single leaf, though? Only to bag them and throw them away? Not a chance!

Make like me, then, and give yourself (and the environment) a well-deserved break. Plus, if you leave the leaves in piles, you'll be well within your rights to treat yourself to a bar of chocolate as a reward for helping local wildlife when it needs it most. Win!