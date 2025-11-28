It’s a well-known fact that sofas aren’t cheap. Which is exactly why it’s so beneficial to choose the time you invest in a new one wisely and strategically as many sofa and furniture brands offer sales during certain times of year – but when is the best time to buy a sofa then?

As a Room Decor Editor, I look at and write about some of the best sofas day in day out. So I see the fluctuating sofa prices first hand. So why not take advantage of price drops and big sale events like Black Friday? That way you can get your favourite sofa for a little less and save yourself some money.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

It should be said that the key to getting the right sofa for you at the best price possible is to go into these sale events prepared – know exactly what sofa style, size, configuration and fabric you’re after, stick to it and look for the best price on that particular sofa.

‘Sofas are a long-term investment, so it’s important not to be swayed by a tempting discount alone,’ says Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS. ‘Before sales season hits, take time to consider exactly what you’re looking for – from size, material and colour to preferred shapes and styling details. Having a clear checklist means that when major sales events like Black Friday or the winter promotions arrive, you can act quickly and confidently, securing a sofa you truly love for less.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Black Friday sales

Even though today is technically Black Friday, Black Friday deals have been dropping all week long – and some early Black Friday offers could be spotted from mid November. And there are some great sofa deals available at the moment as we find ourselves in the midst of one of the best times to invest in a new sofa.

‘There are definitely better times of year to buy a sofa, both in terms of price and product availability,’ says Keiran Hewkin, Swyft founder and CEO. ‘Black Friday is a great moment because you’ll often see the biggest range of styles included in the sale, so you’re more likely to get the exact model and fabric you want at a saving.’

Best Black Friday sofa deals

Boxing Day to January

If you’re not quite ready to commit to a new sofa this Black Friday, you will have another opportunity quite soon in the Boxing Day sales right after Christmas which tend to stretch into January sales – also sometimes referred to as the winter sale or start of the year sale.

‘The Boxing Day and January sales are another strong window. It’s when people naturally refresh their homes, so retailers prepare by offering attractive promotions. The benefit here is that many core pieces, like best-selling models or fabrics, are usually back in stock after the Christmas rush,’ Keiran at Swyft says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

End of summer

A lot of sale events take place just before the seasons are about to turn as retailers generally - not just when it comes to sofas - aim to sell old stock and make space for the new collection for next season. That’s why the end of summer is another prime time to be shopping for sofas.

‘The end of summer is an underrated time to buy. People start thinking ahead to cosy season, so it’s a great moment to upgrade your living room. You’ll often find good deals, and importantly, quicker delivery lead times before the peak autumn rush,’ Keiran at Swyft says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

But at the end of the day, since a sofa is such an investment piece, it’s important to know exactly what you want, even if you’re taking advantage of discounted prices. So if you’re still not sure by the time a big sale event comes around, don’t make any hasty decisions and don't give in to the pressure.

‘Your sofa is the centrepiece around which you will build your scheme, so it pays to invest time in finding the perfect match,’ concludes Julia Bilotta, creative stylist at Sofology.

Are you thinking of investing in a new sofa this Black Friday or in the coming sales?